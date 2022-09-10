Kylie Jenner shows off her amazing post-baby curves in scarlet mini dress as mom appears on James Corden’s talk show

KYLIE Jenner showed off her amazing post-baby curves while appearing on James Corden’s talk show.

The Kardashians star showed off her postpartum body in recent online Thirst Traps.

The Hulu star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her mother Kris, 66.

Kylie wore a bright red corset mini dress, with accentuated shoulder pads.

She teamed the look with oversized pearl earrings and red platform heels.

Her long brown hair was piled in a messy bun on top of her head.

Kylie hasn’t been shy when she showed off her post-baby body and recently shared a sexy shirtless video of herself popping out of a push-up bra.

The young mother often uses TikTok to share sexy videos showing off her slender figure.

The makeup mogul first posted a video of herself strutting around in an all-black outfit.

She flipped her hair and struck several poses, rocking a crop top and baggy pants.

Kylie has been increasingly active on the platform lately, posting more and more relevant content for her fans and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I love love,” wrote one fan.

Kylie and baby daddy Travis Scott, 31, share four-year-old daughter Stormi and newborn son, around six months old.

The couple welcomed their second child together in February.

They originally named their baby boy Wolf, but then changed the name after he was born.

NAME HINT?

While being interviewed by James Corden, Kylie’s mother Kris may have dropped a clue about Kylie’s son’s name.

During their appearance, James asked Kylie about his son’s new name after she changed him from Wolf.

The beauty mogul said: “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name.

“It’s still Wolf, his password is still Wolf. But that won’t be his name. We’re just waiting…”

James asked, “How long are you going to wait? »

Kris chimed in jokingly, “So we call him Andy for nothing?” »

Kylie laughed at her mother’s comment but didn’t respond.

Fans spotted the moment and believe it could be a sign that the baby is named Andy.

One wrote on an Instagram fan account: “Omg imagine if his name is really Andy! while another added: “Andy would be a genius. »

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie admitted that her baby daddy Travis Scott keeps changing his mind about naming their son.

“Well, Travis likes sometimes…one day he’ll be like, ‘Ooh, that name is kinda cool’ and like to change it again,” she said.

“So we’re probably not going to officially change it until…”

Kris chimed in again to joke, “He’s 21. »

FAVORITE GIRL

While appearing on the show, Kris was grilled by James and Kylie during a ‘lie detector test’.

Reading her question card, Kylie states “I was going to ask that question anyway,” then asks “Am I your favorite kid?” »

Kris simply replies “yes”.

The monitor confirms that the answer is “true”, to the amazement of the audience.

Kris laughingly replies, “I can’t go home,” while a haughty Kyle flips her hair back and smugly reveals that she “already knew the answer.”

Kris has sparked controversy in the past over picking favorites among her six children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.

Although for years Kim, 41, was widely known as her favorite daughter, the tides have recently changed and many believe Kylie has taken the lead role.

In a joint interview with Ellen DeGeneres shortly after Kylie became a billionaire at 21, Ellen asked Kris, “She must be your favorite kid, I guess. »

Kris told the studio audience with a laugh, “Yeh, duh. »

