Kylie Jenner shows off her leg scar in sexy new photo as she gives fans a rare glimpse into her bedroom in her $36million mansion

KYLIE Jenner showed off her leg scar in a series of sexy new photos.

She also gave fans a glimpse into the bedroom of her $36 million mansion.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie, 24, shared more raunchy snaps with her 362 million followers.

She posed in a light gray slip dress that hugged her curves as she lolled on the bed.

In the blink of an eye, she pulled the dress off her shoulder to expose her cleavage and playfully pulled her hair back.

As she lifted her left leg, fans could make out a huge scar on her thigh.

But where does this scar come from?

In 2011, Kylie revealed to Celebuzz that she got the scar during an intense childhood game of hide-and-seek with her sister Kendall.

“When I was about five, my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I was hiding inside this really big, closed door,” Kylie said at the time.

“After a while, when my sister couldn’t find me, I had to climb that sharp pole that came out of the gate. I slipped and the pole entered my leg. I tried to move away to take out the post, but it ripped my whole leg. It’s smaller now because I’ve grown up!

COST YOURSELF!

These sexy new snaps aren’t the only boudoir photos Kylie has shared recently.

Earlier on Saturday, she got her pulse racing as she lay on her stomach to show off her bum.

Dressed in the same strappy dress, she gazed seductively at the camera.

She captioned the photos with her old catchphrase: “Rise and shine. »

Kylie’s curves looked so impressive in the photos that some fans wondered, “Did she photoshop her bigger butt?” »

DREAM HOUSE

The new photos also gave fans a close look at the bedroom of her $36 million mansion.

Among other features, followers of the Hulu star could distinguish the white marble walls, a plush red carpet and a fluffy white duvet on the huge bed

It looks like Kylie had neon pink lights on her ceiling, which reflected off the bedding and her dress.

Above a cozy fireplace, the cosmetics mogul sports a lighted heart-shaped sign with the text: “The kiss was beautiful”.

A window gives a view of its lush backyard.

The house is located in Hidden Hills, an upscale suburb of Los Angeles where her mother Kris Jenner and all the Kardashian sisters also live.

With the family so close, it’s the perfect place for Kylie to raise the two children she shares with Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and rapper are mom and dad to four-year-old Stormi and a baby boy, whose name is still unknown.

