Kylie Jenner shows off her milk flow on TikTok

While filming a makeup tutorial, Kylie Jenner had a milk surge. She preferred to laugh about it than hide it.

“Oh, it looks like I have a milk surge,” exclaims Kylie Jenner while filming a makeup tutorial to turn her daytime look into evening makeup for her 47.5 million fans on TikTok.

Posted on September 13, this video shows the 25-year-old American, who had a boy last February, showing off a lipstick from her latest cosmetics collection created in collaboration with her mother. She then notices that she is secreting milk and points, laughing, at her wet left nipple, which has stained her black T-shirt. “I’m going to go change now.”

A welcomed natural

In August, she was accused of not being spontaneous in her videos as well as filming scripted moments. “The lactation part is awesome! I love you, Kylie,” wrote one fan. “We like that she shows us her life as a mom”, “She has nothing to hide!” “Proof that this is his real life,” commented others.