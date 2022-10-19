Kylie Jenner shows off her post-baby body in a skimpy bikini as she relaxes in the pool at Kris Jenner’s $12million mansion in Palm Springs

KYLIE Jenner showed off her post-baby body in a tiny swimsuit while lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner’s $12 million Palm Springs home.

The star struck several sultry poses as she stood in waist-deep water.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner showed off her post-baby body in sexy new snaps[/caption]

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The reality star posed in a skimpy black bikini at mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion[/caption]

Kylie, 25, took to Instagram to flaunt her figure in a skimpy black bikini while soaking up the sun and enjoying her mom Kris’ pool in Palm Springs.

In the first of three photos, the makeup mogul stood with her arms propped over her head and her curves on full display as she tousled her hair.

The second snap showed her holding a drink, which she was promoting, in one hand as she stared straight into the lens.

In the third shot, she took a sip, giving fans a look at her curvaceous body from the side.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to praise the star’s appearance.

One wrote: “This is the body for me sheesh.”

Another commented: “Oh myyyyy.”

Kylie has been showing off more and more in the months since welcoming her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

NATURAL

Recently, fans begged the star to “stop wearing makeup” after showing off her skin in a makeup tutorial.

The TikTok video kicked off with The Kardashians star showing off her new face while wearing a black silk dress.

Kylie told viewers that her makeup routine would “bring your face back to life”.

She told the camera: “So I’ve been wanting to do my routine for you guys for a while, but I use a lot of samples.

“I guess I’m going to tell you all my secrets today. We’ll just go from there.

She started with foundation all over her skin before applying bronzer to her cheeks, jawline and nose and adding concealer under her eyes.

Kylie then used a beauty sponge to blend the products and set them with powder.

In the end, Kylie used blush to brighten her face and brighten up the look.

FANS REACT

In an online thread, fans took to the comments section to claim that the reality star looked better naked in the short video.

One fan said, “Man, she looks so beautiful without makeup! She should embrace the no-makeup trend!

Another fan added, “She looks so beautiful without makeup, and she should ditch the insta baddie makeup 2016.”

A third fan mentioned: “Seriously, I was shocked at how naturally beautiful she is. And her natural skin tone and hair are amazing. Not everyone needs to be tanned.

A fourth person wrote: “The no makeup trend makes her look so much younger.”

A commentator chimed in, “Kylie, honey. The nude look is amazing and you look gorgeous! Please adopt it more often!

CHANGE FACE

Fans recently noticed a major change in Kylie’s face, suggesting she had cheek implants and had them removed.

In a recent TikTok video, she appeared naked as she told fans she had “a few free hours” and wanted to show them her morning routine.

Throughout the video, Kylie showed how she prepares her face for the day and how she contours it.

Kylie showed how much effort and precision goes into her day-to-day makeup.

The video featured soothing elevator music in the background.

It had over a million likes from fans who were thrilled to see the behind-the-scenes footage.

Reddit users wasted no time speculating that Kylie had removed some of her face filler.

One user said: “Her cheeks look smaller and her nasolabial folds don’t seem as deep, did she have the cheek implants removed, or is it just the lighting?”

Someone replied, “I was going to say the same thing. His face looks much less full.

Another user replied: “Yes! I wanted to ask “is this what she REALLY looks like” right now?”

Someone else thought it was a filter: “I just noticed there’s some sort of slimming filter on his face, it jumps around a bit.”

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie wowed fans just months after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott[/caption]

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

She shows off more lately, even showing her bare face[/caption]

instagram

Fans, meanwhile, speculated about possible plastic surgeries[/caption]