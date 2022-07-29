Kylie Jenner shows off her real skin and takes off all her makeup in new TikTok video

KYLIE Jenner showed off her REAL skin texture in a new Tiktok video.

The model removed all of her makeup as she stood in a gray dress and spoke to the camera.

Kylie posted a Tiktok to her account on the night of July 28.

The nearly two-minute video shows the 24-year-old showing off her natural skin as she tries to dodge a fly.

“I just finished filming,” she began the video.

“I was removing my makeup, then I decided to film a three-minute Tiktok because it’s my favorite place. »

The cosmetics mogul continued to cleanse her face with a makeup remover wipe while dressed in a gray bathrobe.

“There is also a giant fly buzzing around the room. So if you hear him, he’s just our friend now because I’m not gonna kill him,” Kylie shared with her followers.

She then stopped removing her makeup for a second and listened to the buzz as she tightened her dress.

“Is there a family of flies or is it a fly? asked the Hulu star.

After removing all of her makeup, Kylie slicked her hair back in a clip and left her curls loose behind her hair.

“I think it’s just a fly. What should we call it? Like something with an ‘F.’ Like Frederick the Fly. Ok,” she continued.

The mother-of-two then explained what products she uses to remove makeup: “So I wiped my face with my makeup remover wipes actually. »

“I do this when I have a lot of shiny eye shadow and all that. »

Kylie continued, “Now I’m going to use my makeup melting cleanser. It’s a must when I’m doing makeup because I-. »

She didn’t finish her sentence but started rubbing it all over her face, including her closed eyelids.

The reality TV star realized halfway through that she still had her false eyelashes on and took them off, showing off her real skin and face.

She scrubbed everything off and then wiped her face with a towel.

“Okay. All my makeup is removed and then I like to do a double cleanse. This is my clarifying gel cleanser. My favorite cleanser,” the KUWTK alum said, showing the bottle to the camera.

“Salicylic acid really helps me when I was in crisis and helped me a lot during COVID, and the video ends. Byeeee! »

NATURAL BEAUTY

Fans lived for this content, with many saying they felt like they were on Facetime.

But others praised the star for her makeup-free beauty.

“Kylie without makeup IS SO CUTE,” one fan commented.

“She is so naturally beautiful,” said another.

A third added: “It’s nice to see the real you in real time. Reminds me a bit of your vineyard days. »

“You are so naturally pretty. I am JEALOUOUS,” wrote one Tiktok user.

Another said: “She is so beautiful without makeup!! »

“Kylie without makeup kills,” added a fan.

Many other Tiktok users simply called her “beautiful.”

THE REAL KY!

Earlier this week, Kylie showed off her real skin again.

During an unfiltered ad for Kylie Cosmetics, she let her freckles show through.

The selfie featured her wearing a miniscule amount of makeup, as she modeled on the ‘Almost Ready’ lipstick color.

The warm glow of the model’s tan skin and her natural freckles seep through any coverage she may have applied.

Fans rushed to the post’s comments section to voice their thoughts on the Hulu star’s glam and natural look.

One person commented: “Brilliant. »

A second fan wrote: “ [I’m] I love this color and this pretty hairstyle! »

Another follower added, “So beautiful! I like ! “, while other fans commented, “She is so beautiful” and “SUCH A QUEEN”.

LOOK CLOSER

Kylie was recently praised by fans for showing off her true skin texture, as the reality star has in the past taken heat for overworking and over-filtering her photos.

The mum-of-two appeared in an advert for Kylie Cosmetics’ latest additions – Glow Balm and Gloss Drip – which included several close-ups of her face.

In the video, fans saw Kylie’s pores on her nose and cheeks as she applied the products and showed off the results.

The LA native provided multiple angles for viewers, allowing the camera to zoom in and out.

Kylie has been showing off her natural skin more and more since becoming a mom.

Fans love that she’s real, especially after showing off her post-baby body.

