Kylie Jenner shows off her slim post-baby body in tiny black shorts and a bra in new video

KYLIE Jenner just showed off her slim post-baby body in tiny black shorts and bra in a new video on social media.

The Kardashian star welcomed her baby boy in February this year and has bounced back into incredible shape.

Kylie, 25, took video of herself strutting around her $36million Hidden Hills home.

Posting it on Instagram, Kylie shared that her outfit was made entirely by her sister Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American.

Kylie wore a bright yellow bandeau top and tiny black drawstring shorts.

The star accessorized with gray sliders and dark shades.

Kylie’s revealing bikini top showed off her flat, toned stomach – just months after giving birth to her baby boy.

The star admitted she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy and was praised after birth by fans for “being real”.

Kylie opened up about her postpartum journey and showed off her post-baby body throughout the summer months.

OH MY, KY

In May, Kylie wore a bikini and posted snaps of herself posing on a surfboard, all just three months after giving birth.

Although the look at her toned body came shortly after she was praised by her fans for sharing her journey.

In the weeks following the birth, she posted intimate photos showing her “stretch marks” and “excess weight”.

However, fans speculated that the post was dishonest, given that the mother-of-two bragged about how her abs returned days prior.

KEEP IT REAL

In June, the star continued to post about her fitness journey and claimed she was taking “no days off” from the gym.

Kylie posed in a tight brown sports bra and tight black bike shorts.

She rocked her hips back and forth in a boomerang and added the caption, “No days off! »

In another shot, Kylie filmed herself walking on a treadmill. She was much more open and revealing about her progress in the legend.

“4 months postpartum,” she shared. “I’ve been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time around which is slowing down my workouts.

“But I’m on a mission to get strong again. »

TV TIME!

In July, Kylie looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress and she shot commercials for the second season of the Hulu Kardashians show.

Kylie shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot on TikTok, modeling a skintight black ensemble.

In the clip, the Hulu star sat on a sofa, watching her four-year-old daughter, Stormi, who was kneeling on the other side of the divider.

Kylie rocked the long silk dress with cutouts along her chest and fabric rolled up behind her neck.

She wore her long, dark locks in a low bun with full makeup, accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

The photographer was heard giving instructions to the beauty mogul in the background.

At one point, the photographer turned to Stormi for help, asking the toddler to “make mum laugh”.

The tot chuckled at his mother, prompting Kylie to return the gesture.

Stormi cuddled up to her off-camera mother in the next frame as they looked at the photos through the monitor.

The break didn’t last long as Kylie returned to the camera for more photos wearing the stunning outfit.

In one position, the former KUWTK perched atop two stacked boxes while striking various poses.

In another frame, Kylie stood on a large circular platform in front of a green screen with her curves on full display.

The video ended with a view of the wonderful photos from the monitor.

NAME GAME

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Kylie to comment on the chatter surrounding her newborn son’s name.

Kylie has remained tight-lipped about the little one’s identity, only posting pictures of her feet and hands on social media.

She and Travis have yet to reveal the youngster’s name after removing their first photo, Wolf.

The name change came after Kylie’s ex-best friend Tammy Hembrow pointed out that her six-year-old son shared the same name.

However, Kylie claimed the name Wolf “didn’t fit her.”

Fans shared their theories on what the new name might be, suggesting the nicknames “Butterfly”, “Astro” and “Jacques” – a nod to his father’s birth name.

Rumors have also swirled that Kylie will leak her son’s name on the second season of her family’s reality show.

The second season of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on September 22.

