Kylie Jenner shows off incredible abs in a white crop top and skirt in new photos just months after giving birth to her son

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her perfectly sculpted abs in a white crop top and matching skirt just seven months after giving birth to her son.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her fit figure in skimpy outfits as she returned to her pre-baby size.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Now Kylie, 25, has revealed how fit she looks while wearing a white crop top and matching wrap skirt.

The reality star was caught on an outing this week by photographer Diggzy looking stunning in sunny Los Angeles.

The TV personality paired the matching outfit with denim boots and a tiny mini bag.

Kylie wore her long black hair in beachy waves and added gold jewelry for a bit of flair.

Learn more about Kylie Jenner OH MY, KY! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body at Kris Jenner’s $12 Million Mansion in Palm Springs

The mother-of-two’s stomach was perfectly flat in the picture, and you could see her abs sticking out despite giving birth just seven months prior.

Fans flooded the comments with praise as they praised the beauty mogul for making her health and fitness a priority.

Kylie and her baby dad Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February.

BABY BIKINI

This week, the busy mom showed off her postpartum body with a series of sexy selfies, including a bikini shoot by her mom Kris Jenner’s pool.

The star struck several sultry poses as she stood in waist-deep water at the momager’s $12million Palm Springs home.

The brunette took to Instagram to flaunt her figure in a skimpy black bikini while soaking up the sun and warm weather.

In the first of three photos, the makeup mogul stood with her arms propped over her head and her curves on full display as she tousled her hair.

The second snap showed her holding a drink, which she was promoting, in one hand as she stared straight into the lens.

In the third shot, she took a sip, giving fans a look at her curvaceous body from the side.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to praise the star’s appearance.

One wrote: “This is the body for me sheesh.”

Another commented: “Oh myyyyy.”

Kylie has been showing off more and more in the months since welcoming her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

NATURAL BEAUTY

Recently, fans begged the star to “stop wearing makeup” after showing off her real skin in a makeup tutorial.

The TikTok video kicked off with The Kardashians star flaunting her new face while wearing a black silk dress.

Kylie told viewers that her makeup routine would “bring your face back to life”.

She explained to the camera: “So I wanted to do my routine for you for a while, but I use a lot of samples.

“I guess I’m going to tell you all my secrets today. We’ll just go from there.

She started with foundation all over her skin before putting bronzer on her cheeks, jawline and nose and adding concealer under her eyes.

Kylie then used a beauty sponge to blend the products and set them with powder.

In the end, Kylie used blush to brighten her face and brighten up the look.

FAN SUPPORT

In an online thread, fans took to the comments section to claim that the reality star looked better naked in the short video.

One fan said, “Man, she looks so beautiful without makeup! She should embrace the no-makeup trend!

Another fan added, “She looks so beautiful without makeup, and she should ditch the insta baddie makeup 2016.”

A third fan mentioned: “Seriously, I was shocked at how naturally beautiful she is. And her natural skin tone and hair are amazing. Not everyone needs to be tanned.

Learn about the American sun CUTE CONFIDENCE I am plus size and was afraid to wear bikinis when I was younger, not anymore

A fourth person wrote: “The no makeup trend makes her look so much younger.”

A commentator chimed in, “Kylie, honey. The nude look is amazing and you look gorgeous! Please adopt it more often!

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Diggzy/Shutterstock