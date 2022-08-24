Kylie Jenner shows off major cleavage and almost spills out of a tiny silver bikini in NSFW photo

KYLIE Jenner showed off her cleavage in a sexy photo she shared to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

The reality star, 25, wowed in a plunging silver bikini while snuggling up to her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie almost flipped her top, which featured a daring scoop neckline.

The mother-of-two appeared to go makeup free for the sexy beachside pic.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and captioned it: “Happy birthday to the most handsome, loyal, kind, caring, hardworking!!! @jesushair loves you forever. »

The Hulu star’s tribute comes days after she posted and deleted an ’embarrassing’ TikTok of herself dancing at Travis Scott’s concert in London.

Kylie had shared a video of herself and a friend watching her baby daddy, 31, perform earlier this month.

In the video, the TV star and her pal are seen leaning on a counter and watching the show with seemingly indifferent expressions.

When the camera pans to them, they suddenly come alive and start dancing and singing along to the lyrics.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi, four, can be seen standing next to her wearing headphones.

Fans on Reddit mocked the reality TV star on TikTok, noting that she seemed to have trouble remembering the lyrics.

TIKTOK DRAMA

One wrote, “Kylie never knows the lyrics,” along with a crying face emoji, and another added, “Never. I have second-hand embarrassment. »

A third posted: “This is bad she started vibrating after noticing the camera. Pretentious as usual. »

Shortly after the backlash over the video, the beauty mogul deleted it from her TikTok account.

Kylie shared the clip of her from Travis and Stormi’s trip to London earlier this month.

It is not known if the couple’s six-month-old baby joined them during the holidays.

Kylie and Travis were spotted partying together and cuddling on social media during the getaway.

ENGAGEMENT RUMORS

Last month, Kylie sparked rumors that she was engaged or married to Travis when fans discovered what they claimed was the couple’s secret marriage registry.

They found a list called “MOTHER GOOSE and CACTUS JACK’s Registry,” full of incredibly expensive items.

The register was dated a wedding on December 10, 2022.

After the list was shared on Reddit, its title was changed to “?? ???? and ???? JACK’s Registry”.

Fans have pointed out that Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, often calls her Mother Goose and has used it herself in several posts.

Meanwhile, Cactus Jack is Travis’ brand name for his merchandise. The page URL is “jackgoose1”.

Days after the registry leaked, Kylie went out for a night out with her sisters Kim and Khloe and a group of friends.

Fans are convinced that the boozy dinner was the beauty mogul’s secret shower after pointing out that she was the only one wearing white.

