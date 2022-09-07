Kylie Jenner shows off razor-sharp fingernails in new TikTok despite critics complaining they’re ‘dangerous’ for her baby

KYLIE Jenner showed off her razor-sharp fingernails in a new TikTok despite critics claiming they are ‘dangerous’ for her baby.

The reality star, 25, flaunted her long pink talons in a video with her mother Kris, 66, to promote her new makeup range.

2

Kylie’s pale pink nails featured a pointed, slightly rounded tip in the video.

She showed off her manicure while displaying products from her new collaboration with Kris.

Kylie has stuck to her favorite long nail shape despite critics repeatedly claiming they could harm her son, whom she welcomed in February 2022 with Travis Scott.

Last month, the beauty mogul faced backlash over her long red nails in a TikTok video.

One reviewer wrote in the comments, “They are terrifying,” while another asked, “How is she going to change her baby’s diapers with this!!! »

A third posted: “Na c’mon she needs shorter ones like Kim. »

This isn’t the first time Kylie has come under fire for her parenting of her children.

Earlier that month she was criticized for dressing her daughter Stormi in an “uncomfortable” outfit at a dinner party in London.

The reality TV star’s four-year-old was seen wearing a skin-tight black jumpsuit with leather thigh-high boots.

Stormi’s black one-piece outfit was completed with a tight belt around her waist.

The Hulu star was slammed on Reddit over Stormi’s outfit.

One wrote: “She looks uncomfortable. What a fucking kid would go with that outfit.

“Kids hate when clothes aren’t comfortable because, well, they’re kids. They shouldn’t be used to wearing uncomfortable clothes…. »

Another added: “Poor Stormi wearing this outfit. »

‘CHOKING HAZARD’

Earlier that week she also came under fire for letting the child get fake nails which could be a ‘choking hazard’.

The Hulu star shared a video of her and Stormi getting their nails done at a salon on Tuesday.

In the clip, Kylie opted for long nude nails that tapered to a sharp point and had diamonds glued to the tip.

FAN CLEARANCE

Stormi, meanwhile, opted for orange nails with tiny diamonds also glued to the ends.

A sarcastic reviewer on Reddit: “Just let me stick choking hazards on my toddler’s hands. »

While she shared photos and videos of her son, she still hasn’t announced the child’s name.

She admitted that she and Travis had changed the nickname of their second child.

The beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram story, “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »