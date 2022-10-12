Kylie Jenner shows off shorter natural hair in new makeover video – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner showed off her all-natural hair in a new video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10. . We see the founder of Kylie Cosmetics running her fingers through her thick, shoulder-length hair. The keeping up with the Kardashians The star looks pleased with the results of her efforts to grow out her hair as she poses in front of a mirror, flaunting her luxurious locks. Ideally, the social media video also serves as a promotion for her sister Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS bras, because Kylie is wearing nothing but a black “Naked Plunge Bra” ($44) from her sister’s billion-dollar clothing brand.

Kylie kicked off her healthy hair journey last summer, announcing via her Instagram story at the time that she was going to stop coloring her hair and let it go all natural. “So, I’m officially off on my hair health journey,” she said at the time, per Cosmopolitan. “I’m really happy about it. I am always bleaching my hair. I never take a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I’m going to start this journey.

The mother-of-two first said she wanted to improve her hair more than two years ago. In April 2020, Kylie joined her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou for an Instagram Live to talk about her life during the COVID-19 lockdown, and she surprised everyone with a light brown haircut. “This is my first time wearing my natural hair,” Kylie shared in the video chat. “It’s such a good time to take your hair and nails off, not eyelashes,” she continued. Kylie revealed during the chat that she uses a lot of hair masks, including “argan oil”.

As fans know, Kylie has turned to wigs to help her achieve all kinds of hair colors and lengths over the years. In 2016, she even took credit for starting the wig trend. In an interview with Marie Claire, she told the magazine, “I started with wigs, and now everyone wears wigs. Kim just used my type of wig last night… I’m just doing what I want to do, and people will follow.

It remains to be seen if Kylie will kick off a more natural hair trend with her latest video – or if she’ll even be able to stick to it herself. In 2015 she said teen vogue she doesn’t always like her natural hair. “I just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person,” she told the magazine. “I love feeling different and I love leaving home knowing no one has ever seen me that way. It’s hard for me to go back to styles I’ve worn before. I don’t always like my normal short black hair. This look makes me feel like I’m stepping back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want to be in that space.