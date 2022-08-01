Kylie Jenner Shows Off Son’s $1,000 Designer Sneaker Collection, Though 6-Month-Old Can’t Walk Yet

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her toddler son’s cherished limited-edition sneaker collection.

The Kardashian star still hasn’t revealed her child’s name despite being welcomed into the family in February.

Now Kylie, 24, has shown off her baby boy’s stacked shoe collection worth over $1,000.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to snap a photo of all the tiny sneakers lined up on the floor.

The baby shoes varied in colors and brands, but they all appeared to be limited edition and the perfect size for a six month old.

The mix included Travis Scott’s Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low averaging $250.

Kylie captioned her post: “This is just too cute. »

WHERE’S BABY?

Last week, fans shared a theory about why the makeup mogul and her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, decided to keep their son under wraps.

Since his birth on February 2, the toddler, formerly known as Wolf, has been kept almost under wraps by his parents.

Despite Kylie’s love of sharing her life on social media, she still hasn’t revealed her baby’s face.

Likewise, she has yet to announce her name, after explaining that she and her rapper baby daddy changed him from Wolf.

In a popular social media poll, Kardashian fanatics were recently asked, “Why isn’t baby Wolf revealed to the public yet?” »

Users responded to a range of replies, including: “Kylie wants privacy for her kids,” to the wilder theory that “Kylie faked her pregnancy.”

However, there was a clear favorite answer.

More than a third of voters believed, “The KarJenners will use it whenever the next scandal happens to distract from the controversy. »

KARDASHIAN COVER?

The family have been accused by fans in the past of orchestrating family events to maintain a favorable public image.

For example, Kim Kardashian, 41, came under fire earlier this year for posting PDA photos with Pete Davidson, 28, shortly after her controversial work ethic comments in an interview with Variety.

IN CLANDESTINITY

Fan speculation comes after Kylie and Travis’ son was nowhere to be found in video from a recent family outing.

The young mum took to TikTok to post a new clip that showed her, Travis, and their four-year-old eldest daughter, Stormi, walking down the hallway of a luxury hotel.

In the clip, the family was walking together and Kylie was holding her daughter’s hand.

Later, the three enjoyed a hearty breakfast including pancakes, bacon, sausages, fruit and more.

However, some fans wondered where the little one was, with one commenting, “Does the second baby still exist? »

HONEST MOM

Although she hasn’t shown her baby face yet, Kylie has been praised in the weeks since her birth for showing off her natural postpartum figure.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was hailed for ‘normalizing normal bodies’ when she shared a photo of her belly with her baby’s feet on it, among other intimate photos.

Although the baby is fast approaching his first birthday, fans have yet to see more of him than rare photos of his shoes and other obscure photos.

Some think it’s possible he’ll make his screen debut in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu.

