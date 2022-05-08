Kylie Jenner sizzles in bikini after losing 40lbs postpartum

Hot mom.

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of herself rocking a bikini via Instagram on Saturday – after revealing she had lost 40 pounds following the birth of her and Travis Scott’s son.

The reality star, 24, was pictured lying by the pool with her toned stomach on full display and her face covered in a hat.

“piña colada please,” she captioned the post, which also featured a close-up of her mixed cocktail.

The day before, Jenner had also shared a photo of herself in a bikini while sitting on a surfboard in the ocean.

“happy girl 🦋🙏🏼🧿🌊,” she wrote.

The ‘Kardashians’ star shared back-to-back bikini photos on social media over the weekend. Instagram / @kyliejenner

Jenner – who gave birth to her second child with Scott in February – previously revealed she gained 60 pounds while pregnant with her son.

“below 40 pounds (prayer hands emoji) just trying to be healthy and patient,” she wrote over a clip of herself walking on a treadmill, according to the Daily Mail. “walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

Jenner previously revealed that she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy. Instagram / @kyliejenner

The revelation came after Jenner admitted in March that “postpartum hasn’t been easy.” The brunette beauty is also mum to 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott.

“It’s very difficult. This experience for me, personally, was a little more difficult than with my daughter,” she confessed via videos shared on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, not just physically, mentally after the birth. Just send some love.

The reality TV star gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with rapper Travis Scott in February. Instagram / @kyliejenner

As the beauty mogul relaxed the weekend after her Met Gala appearance, Scott, 31, took to the stage for his first public performance since the deadly Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper performed at E11even in Miami on Saturday night, to celebrate the club’s Formula 1 Grand Prix night, where tables reportedly cost between $5,000 and $100,000.

“Everyone owes me a chance,” he told the crowd. “We need every stripper to show up to the f-king scene right now. We need each bottle to be reported on this mother floor.