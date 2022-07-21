Kylie Jenner slammed for 12-minute private jet flight

Kylie Jenner is in turmoil. The youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner family has been singled out in recent days. The reason ? His private jet flights deemed implausible and especially provocative in these periods of high heat and global warming. And for good reason: Kim Kardashian’s sister took off in her personal plane from Van Nuys in Los Angeles to Camarillo Airfield in Ventura County, California, for a flight from 12 minutes. By car, it would have taken less than an hour since between its point of departure and arrival, only 60 km separate them. According to several American media, it would have polluted the atmosphere more than 15 times more by plane than by car.

Kylie Jenner’s Jet Took off from Van Nuys, California, US. Going to Camarillo, California, US (KCMA, Camarillo International Airport). pic.twitter.com/TCTMm3gTFJ — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner jokes about her express flight

But things don’t stop there: Kylie Jenner has drawn the wrath of some following the publication of a rather daring photo. Indeed, the one followed by 359 million subscribers ironically on its super fast flight thanks to a snapshot where we can see her alongside her companion Travis Scott. In front of two huge private jets, she wrote in the caption: “ Do you want to take mine or yours? “.

Internet users very angry

A provocation that does not pass among some of his fans, who did not hesitate to leave negative comments under this publication: ” Me, stuck at home during a catastrophic heat wave, watching Europe burn, while Kylie Jenner decides which private jet to use today”, “So Kylie Jenner has the right to choose which private jet she can take today” today as Canada bans plastic spoons this year.” So many harsh criticisms that hopefully make the young woman think twice before taking off in her private jet for a trip of a few minutes.

