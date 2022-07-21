Kylie Jenner slammed for using her private jet for a 12-minute flight

American influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has created a wave of indignation on social networks for having used her private jet for ten-minute flights last week, being called, among other things, a “criminal full-time climate.

The 24-year-old billionaire was blamed for flying in the air for some 12 minutes, rather than opting for the car, which would have taken her, traffic included, just under an hour for 63 km .

Jenner flew her luxury private jet, affectionately nicknamed “Kylie Air,” a Bombardier Global 7500, from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles to Camarillo Airfield in Ventura County, California on July 15. , according to the Celebrety Jets Twitter account, which tracks celebrity flights around the world.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Van Nuys, California, US. Going to Camarillo, California, US (KCMA, Camarillo International Airport).

Roughly speaking, it’s the equivalent of driving from Montreal-Trudeau airport to Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil airport, a distance of about 60 km.

According to various carbon emissions calculators, a Van Nuys-Camarillo flight in a Bombardier Global 7500 would emit an average of 0.3 tonnes of CO2, compared to 0.02 tonnes by car.

This short trip through the air in California will therefore have polluted almost 15 times more than a trip aboard a car.

That’s not all! Celebrety Jets also tracked Kylie Jenner’s first flight, which happened the same day. This time, from Palm Springs to Van Nuys, a 35-minute trip (0.93 tons of CO2)

On July 13, it was then a 17-minute flight that the young mother needed, then a second one of 29 minutes.

Kylie Jenner has also reacted strongly in the last few days, after posting on Instagram a photo of her and her lover, rapper Travis Scott, hugging between two private jets on the tarmac of an airport, with as a titling “Do you want to take mine or yours?”.







Let’s say that the pot finally overflowed and it didn’t take long for social networks to attack one of the heiresses of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Yeah, but I’m the wrong person when I ask for a straw at Starbucks,” one user wrote ironically on Twitter.

That’s like 40 miles. Another example of why the rich and famous can f*ck off when they want to lecture folks about the environment. Private jets are the worst…. https://t.co/rxg1Bmeviw —MAC (@the_ag_fox_1971) July 15, 2022

“Girl, you could have taken a damn Uber,” chirps another.