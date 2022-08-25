Kylie Jenner Slammed Her Bad ‘Attitude’ During Excited Fan Meet & Greet

ads

Kylie Jenner’s trolls are slamming the reality star for allegedly having a ‘bad attitude’.

The ‘Kardashians’ star is facing backlash online after a photo went viral of her looking less than thrilled while taking a picture with an excited fan.

It all went down at the launch of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits collection at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Los Angeles-based producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching Jenner for a photo during the rehearsal for the event.

Jenner, 25, did not make eye contact with Rhodes – barely acknowledging his existence – for the duration of the short clip.

“Asked the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what time 💓,” Rhodes, a producer for Refinery29, captioned the TikTok video, apparently not predicting the backlash Jenner would face from online critics.

The video, which has over 530,000 views, drew hundreds of comments from angry fans.

“She didn’t look happy at all,” one user commented.

“no hug, smile or even a word? naaaaaa,” wrote another.

“You can tell how much she loves her fans. 😂,” someone else added.

One fan noted that it was a “missed opportunity” for Jenner to not look more engaging. FilmMagic

“She didn’t even look at it or recognize it…” another person noted.

“No real commitment. That’s a shame. I would try to “win” everyone. These people are literally their support system. What a missed opportunity,” someone summed up.

Jenner has yet to publicly address the backlash. A rep for the makeup mogul did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The mother-of-two has yet to react to the backlash.GC Images

The entire Kardashian team was out in force Wednesday night to celebrate Jenner’s launch. Jenner opted for a more professional look for the outing, opting for a bodycon button-up dress.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner also supported Kylie with matching Barbiecore pink outfits, while Kim Kardashian chose a classic all-black Balenciaga look.

