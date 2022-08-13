Kylie Jenner slammed her ‘hidden’ son, 6 months, while treating daughter Stormi, 4, to a shopping spree and yacht party

Stormi, KYLIE Jenner’s four-year-old daughter, has had a whirlwind in recent weeks – with trips to London, lavish shopping sprees and nights out with her mum.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s newborn son has apparently gone MIA

Kylie, 25, has been traveling the world lately, spending the start of the month in London to celebrate the opening of her Kylie Cosmetics stand at Harrods department store.

The Kardashian star also supported her husband Travis Scott’s concert at the city’s famous O2 Arena.

And repeatedly photographed by her side was Stormi.

The preschooler was even treated to a lavish personal shopping spree at the famous store, with shelves of designer clothes, bags and shoes, strategically laid out for her.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to go shopping,” Kylie said in a clip she shared on Instagram, browsing through thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“Isn’t that the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” the mother-of-two said in the clip.

Days later, Stormi was featured in photos and clips partying with her mom and friends on a private yacht in honor of Kylie’s 25th birthday.

But fans quickly noticed that among all the family memories, Khloe’s six-month-old son was nowhere to be found.

“I wonder why Kylie Jenner is hiding her other baby? one fan tweeted.

Another added: “You would forget that Kylie has a second baby, as long as she hid it. »

Some wondered if there was a specific reason for this secrecy.

“Do you think Kylie Jenner hides her baby’s face because he’s ugly? one person speculated. “Because she immediately shared Stormi’s face. »

Another admitted to growing impatient.

“Kylie Jenner hides this new baby and her name better than she did her first pregnancy.

“He’ll be in kindergarten soon, that’s for sure. »

KEEPING SECRETS

Kylie and rapper Travis, 31, welcomed their second child in February but have kept a lot about the youngster, including his name, under wraps.

The new parents of two initially revealed their son’s name was ‘Wolf’, but Kylie later took down the name, saying it ‘didn’t fit her’.

A parenting expert told the US Sun there might be a valid reason for the whole cover-up.

“While there has been no official statement as to why this might be, and it is certainly not something to criticize, one reason may be due to the constant backlash they face about their parenthood,” Kirsty Ketley, a parenting consultant, and co-founder of parenting app Parenthood, told the US Sun.

“Children are believed to have well over 1,000 photos of themselves on social media by the time they reach the age of five as parents ‘share’ their every move – good and bad!

“There are risks of course, whether you have a private account or not, because people can easily and quickly capture images and circulate images.

“This means they can easily fall into the ‘wrong’ hands and your child can be exploited online, in places where you really don’t want them to be exploited.

“It’s also important to remember that anything you share is there for your child to see once they’re old enough to access these platforms and may leave them feeling violated and embarrassed.

“With Kylie reaching millions of people every day, this can of course be cause for concern. »

