Kylie Jenner slams fans who accused her of breaking ‘sanitary protocols’ after sharing sexy photos in cosmetics lab

KYLIE Jenner has hit back at critics who accused her of breaking ‘health protocols’ after she shared photos from inside a cosmetics lab.

The reality star also faced backlash for flying privately in Milan, shielding his face as he disembarked.

After giving fans a preview of upcoming products in the form of several sexy photos taken in a cosmetics lab, Kylie is facing major backlash.

Fans flocked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s comments to blame her for bypassing security and sanitization measures during the visit.

Likewise, cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett ripped the star on his own Instagram, posting one of his lab shots on his own Instagram.

He wrote in his scathing post, “I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to grab my throat for calling their cosmetics queen…but WTF @kyliejenner. »

He continued, “I’m a cosmetics developer and I work with cosmetics manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair and have NEVER been allowed in the lab or on the manufacturing floor without a hair net. , overshoes, mask…and disposable GLOVES.

“Kylie tricks her followers into thinking she’s making cosmetics. And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo shoot in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. »

The Instagram post continued, “I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.

“My friends, this is not how we create cosmetics and distort how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you. »

Kylie wasted no time in applauding, setting the record straight in a comment on the post.

KYLIE APPLAUSES BACK

“Kevin – this photo was not taken in a manufacturing facility,” the mother-of-two wrote.

“I would never circumvent health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. »

Kylie continued: “It’s completely unacceptable, I agree. It’s a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content away from mass production.

“No one is putting customers at risk! shame on your kevin for spreading false information!!!! »

It’s not just her handling of products that the makeup mogul is criticized for, however.

KYLIE COSPLAY

Several commentators have accused the star of impersonating a scientist.

In the first of several snaps, the TV personality wore a white lab coat over a pair of baggy jeans and trainers, as she reached across the counter for a pink bottle.

Kylie then shared a photo of herself peering into a huge vat of liquid, examining the shadow.

The Hulu star smashed a test tube full of product and a shelf full of glitter makeup jars.

She bent over a glass jar of red liquid as it was measured and weighed.

Kylie watched the makeup swirl around in the glass, and later measured the gold and white powder by scooping it up on a scale.

She captioned her post: “In the lab, creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever. @kyliecosmetics. »

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the photos, with one writing, “I feel like you know this is staged; there’s no way she’d be allowed to walk around like that if it was actually products for sale, maybe in the development stage that’s fine, but I’m pretty sure she should have a hairnet on the production floor. »

“He flew to Milan just to pretend to be in the lab making new products that will end up being repeat colors of previously released products,” said a second.

Another remarked, “I came here to say that. A lab coat but no gloves, mask or hairnet lol that’s such a joke. I also bet that photo was taken 400 times before she liked one enough to post it. »

“Yeah, it’s basically a photo shoot to try to trick the public into thinking she’s involved with whatever brand. It’s nothing more than a quick encounter with the people in the lab who did all the work.

“I’m not even convinced that she’s designing the brand or contributing to it in any way. Unfortunately, she’s the one who benefits the most while all the people who really work to produce all that constant, overproduced shit earn pennies. compared to her,” commented a fourth.

“Look at her cosplaying as someone who really works,” wrote a fifth.

Kylie has faced backlash for more than her behavior in the lab.

CLIMATE CRITICISM

The Kardashians star took heat for her private jet use.

Amid the backlash, she flew to Milan, Italy, where she shielded her face from the cameras as she stepped off the plane.

Recently, fans slammed Kylie after the star took a 17-minute flight on her $72.8 million private jet.

The young billionaire took a private flight from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys, California.

From Camarillo to Van Nuys Airport it is approximately 40 miles by car with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes.

As reported by the Twitter account @Celebjetsthe Hulu star cut the 45-minute jog to 17 minutes by taking his $72.8 million Global Express jet instead.

Fans have been appalled at the waste of fuel and resources, with one fan accusing Kylie of being a ‘climate criminal’ and insisting these types of thefts should not be allowed.

Another person tweeted that “the worst thing about it is that Van Nuys is 26 miles from Calabasas where she lives.”

They added: “She traveled 26 miles in the opposite direction to catch a flight. »

A popular Reddit page dedicated to Kardashian re-shared the flight path, captioning the post “Delusional.”

Fans rushed to the comments thread to discuss Kylie’s 17-minute hike.

One fan commented, “This is beyond disgusting and awful!!!! another agreed: “This is so disgusting. »

Another Redditor wrote, “UGH BARF SHE IS SO SPOILED. »

