Kylie Jenner slams that she posted photos of her children to “cover Balenciaga”: “Always something to say”

Kylie Jenner’s 373 million followers weren’t happy with her latest Instagram post featuring Travis Scott and their two children.

Her fans took umbrage as the reality star shared a series of family snaps but remained silent on the ongoing Balenciaga scandal, a brand carried by the Kardashian family.

Additionally, the makeup mogul included a photo of herself in the image carousel wearing what appeared to be company apparel, according to fans.

Jenner responded to a TikTok video claiming she was only using the social media post to distract from the fashion house scandal, “uh whyyyyyy would I post my kid to cover Balenciaga? That’s why I don’t do this. always something to say.”

Jenner’s rep did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kylie walked alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and held her son on her hip in the “highlights” series released on Monday. She continued with some more snaps of her kids after Thanksgiving weekend.

Jenner gave birth to her second child in February, but has yet to publicly reveal her name or show her face.

“Using your son to distract from the Balenciaga scandal…Classic Kylie,” one fan wrote.

“When are you going to use your platform to speak out against child sexualization and abuse in your industry?” another Instagram user commented.

“Looks like you’re trying to cover the balenciaga by showing your pawn,” one follower said, while another claimed, “Damm is still wearing those @balenciaga boots, after all.”

Almost a week ago, controversial advertising campaigns were launched by Balenciaga with images of children holding teddy bears in sexually suggestive costumes.

Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, came out of her silence on Sunday, saying she was “shaken by the disturbing images” released by the brand.

“I’ve been silent for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by Balenciaga’s recent campaigns, but because I wanted the opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how it could have happened,” she said. wrote.

“In regards to my future with Balenciaga, I am currently reassessing my relationship with the brand, basing it on their willingness to accept responsibility for something that should never have happened in the first place – and the actions I take. expect to see them taken to protect the children.”

Balenciaga also posted an apology on their Instagram stories and deleted all images from their account.

“We strongly condemn child abuse in all its forms. We stand up for the safety and well-being of children,” they said.