Kylie Jenner slays in a skin-tight red corset mini dress on ‘The Late Late Show’ with mom Kris Jenner

Image Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

Kylie Jenner always looks stunning no matter the occasion and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 25-year-old was one of the special guests along with her mother, Kris Jennerwhen she looked stunning in a red corset mini dress.

For the show, Kylie wore a long-sleeved Versace Fall 2022 wool gabardine corset mini dress that had a high neckline and underwire cups under her bust. The bodice of the mini was a corset while the hemline was super cropped, revealing her toned legs.

Kylie accessorized a pair of dizzying red Versace La Medusa Platform in Mary Jane Patent and completed her look with gorgeous Versace jewellery, including chunky pearl earrings. As for her glam, she had her dark hair pulled up into a messy high bun with side bangs framing her face.

Kylie wasn’t the only one looking gorgeous, as her mom, Kris, looked just as fabulous in a black and white plaid suit. If there’s one thing Kris loves, it’s definitely a power suit and she killed her two-piece. She donned a white lace ruffled blouse with a black bow around her neck. Above her shirt, she wore a fitted blazer and styled the jacket with the matching flared pants.

Kylie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from that red mini dress, she recently wore a similar dress in white to her Kylie Cosmetics launch party. She donned a white coated Kwame Adusei long-sleeved, plunging denim Adusei dress that revealed a loose neckline and a corset bodice that showed off her petite waist.

She accessorized her look with a pair of white Balenciaga Square Knife pointy toe pumps, oversized white Coperni Bold 61mm wraparound sunglasses, a glittery clutch adorned with Judith Leiber Pinkie lipstick and Shay Diamond jewelry.