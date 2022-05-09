Kylie Jenner snubs her newborn son in her Mother’s Day tribute
Kylie Jenner has drawn the wrath of her fans by making an exclusive tribute to her daughter for Mother’s Day. Suffice to say, her newborn son was clearly pushed aside.
Kylie Jenner’s post for Mothers Day was not well received by all. Indeed, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics had shared a photo and two videos of his daughter Stormi. It is therefore a vibrant tribute for the 4-year-old girl, but it was very exclusive. His son was not mentioned in any way and this is what shocked his fans when sharing on social networks. note that the youngestWolf, of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, is born last February.
In the photo, the gorgeous little girl can be seen exploring the beach and picking up a stick. And in one of the videos shared by the reality star, we can see little stormi throw the stick to the sea. What sparked emotion among Kylie Jenner’s 335 million Instagram followers is little Stormi writing her name in the sand. “Be a young mother just means that we met a little early and that i can love you a little longer“, wrote Kylie Jenner in caption to her post.
“Where’s your other baby? You’re his mom too”
Although touching, this scene was not well received by all Kylie fans. “Don’t be shy Stormi, write your brother’s name“, commented a fan. “And for your son“, another commented. “Where’s your other baby? You’re his mommy too,” reads a comment from a third fan.
On the other hand, many of his fans congratulated him. Of many compliments therefore outweighed the criticisms. Besides, many fans agreed that Kylie Jenner was a “amazing mom”. “That’s such a beautiful thing to say and a way to look at it,” commented another user.
