Kylie Jenner still friends with Jordyn Woods according to this theory!

On TikTok, fans have theorized that Kylie Jenner would be friends with Jordyn Woods despite the scandal with Tristan!

A few years ago, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods did not let go of a sole. The two had an amazing friendship and were best friends. At least before

A big scandal around Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Just before True’s birth, Khloé Kardashian learned that her beau, Tristan Thompson, had been unfaithful. It was the TMZ media that released a video of the basketball player in the train to kiss another woman languidly.

Despite this terrible story, Kylie Jenner’s sister had decided to forgive him. In order to give her daughter a beautiful family, she no longer spoke of this infidelity. But it was without counting on the recurrence of his darling.

Shortly after, the sportsman once again failed. And this time, it was with a great friend of the family that he went too far. Indeed, Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Namely Jordyn Woods. on the Web. The whole family immediately cut ties with the pretty brunette. On social networks, the darling of Travis Scott has even unfollow her best friend.

As the months went by, the Kardashian family still forgave this new mistake to Tristan Thompson. The latter has also done everything possible to recover the sister of Kylie Jenner.

However, no one wanted to reconnect with Jordyn Woods. On the other hand, some fans have a theory about this case. Many believe that the latter still has a link, in secret, with her ex best friend.

@queenbriyonce DONT SAY I AINT SAY NOTHING! 😮‍💨#kyliejenner #jordynwoods #queenbriyonce ♬ original sound – Queen B

Fans convinced that Kylie Jenner has made peace with her ex-BFF

On TikTok, fans have established several theories about friendship between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. It all started when the latter used an audio from her reality show “Life of Kylie” which presents the voice of her ex best friend.

Some are convinced that Kylie Jenner knows very well what she is doing using this audio. It did not take less for many rumors are emerging on social networks. They think they have solved their problem.

But that’s not all. In The Kardashians, fans also noticed that the campaign for Good American with Jordyn Woods was used in the show. A choice that could not have taken place if the family had not forgiven the pretty brunette.

For now, neither Kylie Jenner nor Jordyn Woods have spoken on the subject. It remains to be seen whether they will finally be able to make peace. And this for years after this big scandal.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian must always manage the big bad buzz about Tristan Thompson. As she was about to give him another chance, the sportsman,

Indeed, Kylie Jenner’s sister learned that he had had a relationship with another woman. The latter became pregnant and therefore had a child by Tristan Thompson.