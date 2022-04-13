Kylie Jenner still unsure of her son’s name

The influencer and Travis Scott welcomed a second child in February and we still don’t know what his name is.

Kylie Jenner had announced that her son was called Wolf Webster before backtracking. Getty Images

Kylie Jenner isn’t quite “ready” to announce her baby boy’s name.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2, and revealed they named him Wolf Webster. But the young mother then explained on social networks that the baby was no longer called Wolf “from now on”. The youngest of the Kardashian clan has since told Extra that she was in no rush to share the name she and rapper Travis ultimately chose.

“We haven’t completely changed it legally or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new first name and then change it again,” she said.

In “baby paradise”

About a month after giving birth, Kylie Jenner also discussed her postpartum experience, saying it “hasn’t been easy.” Despite being in “baby heaven,” the star noted that she felt compelled to be transparent with her fans.

“I didn’t feel good going back like nothing happened…I don’t want my fans or other women who are going through a postpartum right now to look at me and think, ‘Oh, this is so easy for her, why wasn’t it easy for me?” I just wanted to say what really happened, before returning to life as if everything was fine,” she said.

Kylie Jenner, who is currently promoting her family’s new Disney+ TV show, ‘The Kardashians’, is also mom to a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi with Travis Scott.

( Cover Media / Lematin.ch )