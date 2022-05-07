Kylie Jenner surprises in romantic photos with Travis Scott | AFP

The beautiful model Y american businesswomanKylie Jenner, normally uploads photos of herself, showing off her pretty figure, promoting some of her products, revealing photo shoots, etc, but this time she did surprise her followers by sharing a series of three photographs romantic along with his partner, famous rapper, Travis Scott.

Not every day we can see something like this, in fact, many Internet users thought that their relationship was limited to being parents, however, it seems that their flame has been rekindled, they see each other more in love than ever while enjoying the beach and they hug, a whole love scene that Internet users received very well.

They attracted so much attention that they even surpassed the more than 11 million “likes”, numbers that he does not always achieve, not even posing together, apparently this beautiful meeting achieved much more than expected.

Let us remember that at some point they separated, it had even been said that they had returned but in an open relationship, it seems to be working well for them, we do not know if they have already committed in a slightly more closed way, but you can tell that they are having an excellent time together.

That should be the most important thing, that quality time in which the two people share space and as we could see, and with those looks that make even the environment feel full of affection.

Kylie Jenner shared this romantic moment with her partner.



Kylie Jenner is living one of her best stages of life, with the birth of her second child, she is happier than ever and we have also been able to see that her daughter, little Stormi, is also enjoying herself very much, behaving like an excellent younger sister and helping her mom where she can.

There is no doubt that the Kardashians will continue to give us something to talk about, for example with their recent attendance at the MET Gala, a great fashion event in which all the sisters finally attended together and even the matriarch, however, the critics They were not very favorable to them.

We recommend you stay on Show News and continue discovering everything interesting that happens around these celebrities and many others, as well as the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.