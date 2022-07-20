Kylie Jenner tackled by an aviation expert because of her private jet!

Nothing is going well for Kylie Jenner! The businesswoman is under fire from critics because of her private jet… We explain EVERYTHING to you.

Another bad buzz for Kylie Jenner ! The businesswoman is used to using her private jet galore… A totally irresponsible behavior to believe an expert in the transport system. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Nothing is too good for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one stars who intrigue the media enormously! It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

With her illustrious family, the young woman was able to amuse viewers around the world. At the start of the show, Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter was also driving her famous parents crazy.

Wanting to be a model for a while, the main interested party ended up going into the field of cosmetics. To date, Kendall’s sister has also been able to build an incredible empire!

But when she started, Kylie Jenner did not expect to meet such success. “I didn’t think it was possible”, she confessed. And also add: “I didn’t think it could really be my job. But I’ve always loved makeup.

Few know it, but since a young age, make-up has fascinated her. “I was watching tutorials. I was playing with my own make-up or my mother’s. I’ve always loved makeup and I was obsessed with lipstick”she clarified.

With her journey, Kylie Jenner inspires her admirers enormously. But also with his lifestyle!

It is in the chic neighborhoods of LA that the star lives with her clan. On the Web, the influencer likes to immortalize her daily life to the delight of her fans!

His private jet sets fire to the powder

On the heart side, Kylie Jenner always spins the perfect love with Travis Scott ! After having chained the ruptures, the duo seems to have found a balance!

Together, the two stars are also the happy parents of two children. And nothing is too good for their offspring.

With her eldest daughter, Kylie Jenner shares everything. “Kylie is going to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it”, confessed his mother Kris Jenner on the Web. “It makes me so happy to see her with Stormi. I have never seen anything like it. She’s so patient.”

But also : “She may be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that time and if Stormi walks into the room and says, ‘Mom, I need you’, she’ll put everything on hold and carry her full weight. watch out for his daughter. “.

Besides make up and fashion, Kylie Jenner has a whole another passion: she loves traveling ! For her countless trips, the businesswoman travels mainly by private jet.

But this little whim also ended up getting her into trouble… On Twitter, the @CelebJets account assured that the latter could make small flights of… 15 minutes! One of them even lasted 3 minutes. It is to say.

For Fabrizio Polo, a famous pilot, Kylie Jenner “waste” his money… But also the “fuel”. It remains to be seen whether the incendiary brunette will react to the controversy! To be continued…