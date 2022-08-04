Kylie Jenner takes ‘spoiled’ Stormi on a designer shopping spree in London

ads

Kylie Jenner posted several Instagram stories of her ‘spoiled’ 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a luxurious private shopping experience at Harrods in London on Thursday.

The designer department store has created a mini-boutique just for Stormi, filling it with rows of Dior and Gucci bags, Nike sneakers, sparkly pink dresses, toys and games and a rack full of colorful clothes, among other surprises.

“Look what Harrods did to get our Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner, 24, said in one of the videos. “Isn’t that the craziest? »

The makeup mogul added to her daughter, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl! »

Stormi – who ripped off a pair of pink ballet flats at the start of the video – then informed her mum that she was “going to try them on”.

The daughter of the ‘Kardashians’ star has received the royal treatment at Harrods.

For the duo’s mother-daughter shopping trip, Jenner wore a surreal Comme des Garçons look affixed with 3D gloves, while Stormi was laid back in baggy blue jeans and a black leather tank top.

Stormi and her mom showed off their styles while shopping on Thursday.MEGA

Ahead of the shopping experience of a lifetime, the ‘Kardashian’ star and her daughter walked hand-in-hand to check out Harrods’ Kylie Cosmetics display.

“Stopped by @harrods today with Goosey Girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin 💕 wow what a dream!!!!!!!! Thank you for receiving us. 🙏🏼,” the billionaire beauty wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Jenner also took her daughter to see the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin exhibit at Harrods.Instagram

She and Stormi also stopped at Harrods tea room, where they dined on fancy sandwiches, mini cakes and pastries.

‘Spoiled’ Stormi may have had the chance to add a few items to her wardrobe, since she’s officially stopped letting her mom choose her outfits.

The Kylie Baby founder recently revealed that Stormi now chooses her own outfits.MEGA

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story this week, sharing a series of throwback photos of her little fashionista over the years.

The reality star recently shared a peek inside her little one’s closet on TikTok. The extravagant wardrobe featured a plethora of designer finds, including Gucci shoes, a Fendi fur visor and even a $2,650 Louis Vuitton volleyball.

