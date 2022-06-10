Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Shopping in Ulta: “Angel Baby”

Glamorous girls! Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Websterenjoyed a shopping day at Ulta Beauty.

“It’s a very special day today because I’m taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the beauty mogul, 24, said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. ?” Jenner asked the 4-year-old, who said “Yeah!” The video then transitioned to show the mother-daughter duo arriving at the retailer.

“I’m so excited,” the reality star said as she walked hand-in-hand with her little one.

For the occasion, Jenner and her baby girl were dressed in coordinated ensembles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opted for puffy white pants, a pink and green halter top and pink strappy sandals. For her part, Stormi matched her famous mom in a floral mini dress, white sneakers and a mini Prada handbag.

Inside the store, Jenner and Stormi picked out some of the influencer’s lip kits. Jenner explained that she specifically wanted to purchase her brand’s Ulta Beauty shade, which she created for the merchant. Stormi also accumulated highlighters. “I love this color,” she said looking at the different options. The little one then got lucky on the last mauve eyeshadow palette on the shelf. The two headed to the register — after taking selfies with fans, of course.

“I took my gorgeous angel baby goosey girl to see @Kylieskin & @Kyliecosmetics at @Ultabeauty. Always such a dream on every visit. Thanks to the whole Ulta team always,” Jenner wrote on an additional Instagram post, which included photos of herself and Storm inside the store. The businesswoman shares Stormi with the rapper Travis Scott. The couple are also parents to a son, formerly known as Wolf.

Jenner’s beauty outing with Stormi comes after she unveiled her latest Kylie Cosmetics creation: a collab with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

She announced the collection via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a promotional photo of her Karanikolaou, 27. “AHHHH FINALLY!! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming about this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the post. The reality star shared that their “mini collection” includes “gloss duo, special stassie lipkit, highlighter in stas’s [sic] a perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014.

