Kylie Jenner talks marriage to Travis but prioritizes their kids!

Sources have revealed the commitment intentions between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. They want to prioritize their children!

Just days ago, Kourtney Kardashian made her relationship with Travis Barker official. Now fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner will take the plunge. For now, she wants to focus on her children.

A new marriage in sight?

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner gave birth to . And the least we can say is that the fans did not really expect it. Indeed, they believed that the two had decided to separate permanently.

But ultimately, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their minds. After several months of separation, they wished give yourself another chance. Shortly after, the two announced to their fans that they were having another child.

It is therefore a little boy who, for the moment, . Some still think that Stormi’s mom gave her son’s first name at Kourtney’s wedding. But so far, nothing has been confirmed.

If the little family looks like live on a real little cloud, fans are wondering if the two lovebirds will take their relationship to the next level. Many want to know when they are going to get married.

A source close to Kylie Jenner has also given new information to US Weekly. She said the marriage talks were “super private.” But that’s not all.

The source also revealed: “She loves her independence but can’t imagine long term with anyone other than Travis. The priority was to take care of children” .

Kylie Jenner wants to preserve her freedom

The source close to Kylie Jenner said: “Keep things between them calm and cool and establish boundaries that will give them the better chance of staying together long term” .

Another source explained a few weeks ago to HollywoodLife: “Travis Scott knows Kylie Jenner’s family would love to see him propose. But it’s not about them” .

Before adding: “It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t one to give in to pressure from others. That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like.” .

The insider also confessed: “Marriage is something they have discussed extensively over the years. And something they both absolutely want” . For now, the marriage is not relevant.

It seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to focus on their family life. Money stories are also a obstacle in their romantic relationship. It remains to be seen whether they will want to take the plunge in the future.

In the meantime, fans are waiting for only one thing: that the reality TV candidate reveals the first name of her child. It remains to be seen whether she will wait for season 2 of The Kardashians to announce the news.

It will therefore be necessary to show a little patience on the future projects of Kylie Jenner and her darling Travis Scott. Case to follow!