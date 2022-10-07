Kylie Jenner Talks Motherhood: Check Out Her Best Quotes About Having Kids and Being a New Mom

The world was shocked when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together when the Kylie’s life The star was just 20 – but she was open about her desire to be a mum long before she welcomed her daughter and son.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little earlier and I can love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her eldest child, Stormi (born Feb. 2018) on the occasion of Mother’s Day in May 2022.

Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret. We Weekly confirmed that she and Scott shared the happy news with their friends in September 2017 (a month after the reality TV star’s 20th birthday), but the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t let fans know about the news until she gives birth to her daughter.

“I’m sorry to have left you in the dark through all the guesswork,” Jenner wrote on Instagram days after welcoming Stormi. “I understand that you are used to me accompanying you on all my travels. My pregnancy was the one I chose not to have in front of the world. …I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special time as private as possible.

The decision seemed to follow his plans to keep his family life private. As a teenager, Jenner thought she would raise her children away from the lights of Hollywood after starting her own reality TV career at the age of 9.

“I would love to have a family and build a house with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she told United Kingdom in 2015. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore. »

However, the Kendall + Kylie creator appeared to have no intention of running away from Tinseltown after signing on to star in Hulu’s The Kardashianswhich debuted in April 2022. The show followed her through the final months of her pregnancy with her son, which wasn’t as private as the first time she was pregnant.

We confirmed in August 2021 that the keeping up with the Kardashians alum was expecting baby No. 2 with the “Goosebumps” singer, and she debuted her bump the following month via social media before rocking form-fitting outfits to New York Fashion Week.

Since welcoming her baby boy in February 2022, the Kylie Skin founder has been candid about the struggles of adjusting after giving birth. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms, postpartum hasn’t been easy,” Jenner said in a March 2022 Instagram Story. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than ‘with my daughter. »

The expansion of the family took its toll on her body and soul. “It’s OK not to be OK,” the California native added. “Once I realized that…I was putting pressure on myself and kept reminding myself, ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy’ and we need to stop putting ourselves out there. pressure to come back, not even physically, just mentally after birth. »

Scroll down to see everything Kylie has said about motherhood and how her views on parenthood have changed over the years: