Kylie Jenner: Tender reunion with her 8-month-old son, she explains why she changed her first name

A Kardashian-Jenner baby, whose name and face are unknown ? It is rather rare! And yet, this is still the case for the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: 8 months old, he still does not have an official first name since his parents, who called him Wolf when he was born, eventually changed their minds.

But what is his name now? Nobody knows for the moment, even if some had bet on Sun (“sun”). Her big sister of 4 and a half years old is named Stormi (“storm”), that could be understood… But nothing has yet been formalized, especially since the young parents have raised the subject in the new episode of their series The Kardashians.

Chatting with her mother Kris Jenner, the 25-year-old explains that they “didn’t have time to get used to it“.”We thought it would come when we see it but not at all“. Explaining that she had felt “overwhelmed by emotions“when signing the birth certificate, she also confides how much pressure she felt when giving him a name.

The first name Wolf having been suggested to her by her half-sister Khloé, the young woman had ended up accepting before regretting … but too late! So what is this baby’s name? For the moment, according to the young woman, nothing is yet recorded because the dad changes his mind regularly! Which does not prevent him from to have found him with happiness at the beginning of the week after leaving him for a few days in Los Angeles.

Indeed, the little sister of the Kardashians made a remarkable visit to Paris last week for Fashion Week, where she notably attended the Schiaparelli fashion show in an ultra-low-cut dress that turned the heads of the photographers present. Returning to her children, she published several photos of her baby… or rather her feet! Still refusing to show her adorable face, the young woman has indeed posted pictures where we only guess the infant and in particular one where he wears the same sneakers as his mischievous big sister Stormi!