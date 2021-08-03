Kylie Jenner, the daughter begins kindergarten with Hermès backpack from 10,650 euros

per her luxury has been at home since she was born: her mother according to Forbes has a heritage of $900 million, and last year alone it earned 200 million with its new line of cosmetics. Nevertheless, the accessories that Stormi Webster daughter of the 22-year-old entrepreneur and reality tv star USA Kylie Jenner sported to the first day of kindergarten (at home) it makes people talk. The image of little Stormi smiling and happy was taken by mom Kylie, in which she is seen singing «first day of school!».

Hermès backpack from 10,650 euros

Because the little girl of the Jenner house, who is two and a half years old, like every child in this world, has undergone the ritual photos, complete with a backpack on her shoulder. Except that Stormi’s is a Hermès Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado in pink version with gold closures. price? 12,500 dollars (equal to about 10,650 euros).

And in order not to miss anything, the little one also wears a pair of earrings with diamonds, a black dress and, on the feet, a pair of Air Jordan 3 Retro “Laser orange” from about 200 euros.

Extra-luxury accessories for baby diva

Stormi is not new to extra-luxury accessories: at the beginning of the year Aunt Khloé Kardashian gave her another collectible bag, a custom Louis Vuitton Weekender with the characters of Trolls (the favorite film of the little girl) and with her name imprinted: it is a bag that, already without customization, costs almost 2 thousand dollars (1,700 euros).

And, a short time ago, mom Kylie had posted another photo of her daughter with another luxury bag, a Louis Vuitton nano Speedy which in the standard version costs almost 1,200 dollars (1,000 euros): its instead was the special edition in white version, the one made in 2003 in collaboration with the artist Takashi Murakami, a collector’s item that is no longer available in stores and whose price fluctuates between 2,600 and 3 thousand dollars.

The same bag, in black version (slightly cheaper) had then been given at Christmas by Kim Kardashian to all the girls in the family. And in April 2019 the little Stormi, who at the time was only one year old, had been photographed with a Hermès Kelly Pochette in an azalea pink version with an impossible price: this year Sotheby’s auctioned one equal to $ 11,875 (10,100 euros).

