Kylie Jenner: the most beautiful maternity looks on Instagram

There Kardashian-Jenner family it seems to be endowed with an alchemical power that turns every reality into gold, from branding projects to new clothing lines, ending with the personal sphere that most of all has made its individual members famous. The sense of expectation that surrounds their dimension, now to be considered as a separate cosmos where the rules of planet Earth do not apply, is so extreme that it has given rise to an infinity of speculative articles that question the actual, or only presumed, birth of the second son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, already turning the nameless baby into a celebrity.

It is useless to recall the biblical hype that the youngest of the sisters had been able to masterfully build for the birth of her first daughter Stormi Webster, whose pregnancy remained hidden for all nine months prior to the birth, making her arrival in the world in 2018 an almost magical event (announced with a video-dedication on YouTube, To Our Daughter, which to date has over 103 million views).

Confirming the magnetic attraction that reality queens exert on our curiosity, are the numbers that accompany each photo with a baby bump in sight published on the Kylie’s Instagram profile, which with over 302 million followers ranks third of the most followed in the world (after the official page of Instagram and that of Cristiano Ronaldo). Looking forward to seeing you in the new series Hulu the background of the flashback between the make-up moghul and the famous rapper (today wrapped in the cloud of the scandal following the tragedy of his concert Astroworld of November 2021, in which eight people lost their lives and three hundred were injured), we are happy to take a look at the rare photos published by the entrepreneur, among which the shots of her baby shower.

Wrapped in a suggestive hybrid atmosphere between the tropical and the African savannah, the party for the unborn child sports a cryptic theme that many see as a suggestion on the name of the baby on the way, with giraffes to act as protagonists of scenography, place cards and centerpieces. For the occasion, Kylie is dressed in immaculate white with a super tight midi dress from Romanian brand Atu Body Couture, which shows off her maternity curves, confirming, without surprise, that also in terms of maternity look the Kardashian-Jenner clan holds the credit for originating and inspiring the trends.

