Kylie Jenner: The name of her 7-month-old son, changed, finally revealed? A big clue leaves no doubt…

Are they aware of the privilege that Kylie Jenner gave them this week? While attending an event for her cosmetics brand on Wednesday that brought together the entire Kardashian family, some fans of the 25-year-old entrepreneur had the pleasure of being able to talk to her … and the one of them asked him the question that everyone asks: but what is the first name of his son, born in February?

The little boy, who was born on February 2, the fruit of his love affair with Travis Scott, changed his first name along the way. While his parents had initially announced that his name would be Wolf, they finally reconsidered their decision, explaining that the first name “not suitable for the baby“and that they had felt”in a hurry to give a name“without really thinking about it.

From now on, the baby has a new first name, of course, but that his parents have never revealed to the press, leaving the mystery to settle. However, this Wednesday, Kylie Jenner made an exception to her rule, since she ended up revealing it to this somewhat curious fan! But no question for the journalists present to know: she whispered in his ear, making him an immense privileged person.

If she did not want to reveal to the whole world what is the name of Stormi’s little brother, she did however deliver a clue: “rise and shine“, which means “get up and go to bed“. Is the little boy called Sun, the sun? It could be, since the eldest is called Stormi (from “Storm”, the storm)…

For the moment, no one has revealed anything about this mystery, knowing that the Kardashians are rather accustomed to the original first names: Kim’s children are called North (“north”), Saint, Chicago and Psalm (“psalm”), those of Kourtney, Mason, Penelope and Reign (“reign”). And what about Khloé’s daughter, whose first name is True (“truth”)…