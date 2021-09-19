Kylie Jenner: the new square and polka dot summer manicure

Lto happiness? A bikini, a swimming pool and polka dot nails. She is convinced of it Kylie Jenner, which returns to Instagram with a new one multicolored manicure and in a moment it collects the usual avalanche of likes.

Kylie Jenner and summer nails

With the bikini pink and red checkered and the jeweled belt, Kylie Jenner he poses in the sun by the pool with the mountains in the background and writes on Instagram: «Happiness. Overall”. Echoes her sister Khloe Kardashian who replies: “It is really real treasure!“. In fact, the image represents the perfect day to recharge, possibly showing off a shiny new manicure strictly in harmony with the swimsuit. But with an eye to trends.

The multicolored polka dot french

Kylie’s passion? THE fluorescent colors and the kaleidoscopic fantasies, but now he goes back to an old love of his: the we scratch with polka dots. Which he applies to unmatched nails in fiery red and shocking pink, with thefrench effect in shades now white or colored, and with dots – ordered – in contrast. A burst of energy on a shiny base, with a square toe and medium length (at least by its standards).

The nail artist of the stars

Colors damier, asymmetrical games, tips with a “claw” effect, geometric filings. The elaborate nail art of Kylie Jenner are raging on social media, especially on TikTok And Instagram where they are often ahead of trends and decidedly fierce competition.

For some, the credit is also due to the blockbuster rings of the young millionaire entrepreneur, but the credit goes to Chaun Legend, a “tech” based in Los Angeles very popular among stars such as Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. Now considered a real guru in the field of nails decorated, recently also made sister Khloe’s pastel unicorn manicure.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED