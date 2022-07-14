Kylie Jenner: the star unveils her private jet at 60 million…

Monday, May 16, Kylie Jenner shared with her fans images of her latest toy, namely a private jet worth 60 million euros.

24 years old and already the world at his feet. Kylie Jenner, not really to one or two eccentricities, showed up on Monday May 16 aboard a private jet worth 60 million euros, which allowed her to travel between her place of residence , Los Angeles, and the BillBoards Music Awards ceremony, in Las Vegas. It was through a video posted on the social network Tik Tok that the young woman displayed herself in her luxurious device, sometimes enjoying a drink contained in a plastic glass stamped with the words “Kylie Air”, sometimes seated in front of a breakfast mainly composed of fresh fruit. Dressed in a light gray jogging set, a pair of sneakers and sunglasses with white frames, Kylie Jenner sported a casual style before landing in Las Vegas. Once at the ceremony, the young woman had swapped her sportswear outfit for a tight dress signed Balmain, while her daughter, Stormi, also present at the event, stole the show in her little asymmetrical white dress which made her look like a mini pop star. Mother and daughter had come to attend the concert of dad, Travis Scott, who appeared with his dear and tender on the red carpet for the first time since the birth of their son last February.

Kylie Jenner: what is her son’s new name?

Following the birth of the baby, Kylie Jenner had presented the latter under the name of Wolf. But almost two months later, on March 21, the young woman announced that she had chosen to change the baby’s first name. “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf. We really didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to say it because I keep seeing Wolf written everywhere.“. A twist that does not say, however, what is the new name chosen for the baby.