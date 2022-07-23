Kylie Jenner: these clues prove that she is going to marry Travis?

This is the question that bothers internet users… Will Kylie Jenner get married? Here are clues that say a lot!

Since the birth of her second child, Kylie Jenner is even closer to Travis Scott. But will the two lovebirds get married? MCE TV therefore reveals some clues!

A closer couple

Kylie Jenner is very discreet about her private life. Especially since the terrible dramatic event that took place at Astroworld, during the Travis Scott concert.

As a reminder, Stormi’s mother was accused of having laughed at the crowd during the festival, while several fans died during the concert of Travis Scott. A crowd movement caused the death of eight people.

Seventeen were in the hospital, eleven suffered cardiac arrests. And a 10-year-old child also had injuries. The police therefore reported the facts to CNN:

“Festival-goers started falling. So they lost consciousness. And that generated even more fear. The emergency services dealt with numerous cardiac arrests. » Kylie Jenner therefore filmed the scene, ignoring the sirens of the ambulances.

The star therefore apologized after receiving tons of negative comments: “Travis and I are sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who have lost their lives. I send my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time.”

Subsequently, the young woman moved away from her social networks. The goal is to focus on the birth of her little boy. Since then, she has been better. She is even closer to her darling Travis:“Kylie is doing great and happy to be back after having her baby. She feels relieved that she can once again feel comfortable leaving the house and returning to some kind of normalcy. »

Kylie Jenner Could Have Proved To The World But She Decided To Show Up To 4 Wedding For A Skate Park Themed Honeymoon #MetGala2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SW1ldnVEGI — Lxurine (@lxurine08) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner: soon the wedding?

The two lovers are more united than ever. They do not let go of a sole! But then the question arises, will the two lovebirds soon get married? The fans are sure! It is high time for her to unite with Travis.

Moreover, fans have discovered clues that say a lot about his future with Travis. Indeed, a wedding registry appeared on Scully & Scully, a luxury home decor site.

A user therefore has shared the register on social networksx. And that’s not all ! Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a selfie on her Instagram account. With Khloé and a few friends, they wore black, while Kylie Jenner stood in the corner, dressed in white.

She was the only one wearing white! There is therefore no doubt for the fans! So what is Kylie Jenner hiding from us? Has she ever said ‘yes’ to the father of her children?

Remember that she is very discreet. She has always disclosed her pregnancies during the trimester or after childbirtht… So it’s a case to follow on MCE TV