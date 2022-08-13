Kylie Jenner: this crazy gift of 100,000 euros offered by her mother for her 25th birthday

A quarter of a century for Kylie Jenner! Kendall’s little sister celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. To celebrate this important milestone, the Kardashian-Jenner clan saw things big, as always. According to the DailyMailKris Jenner didn’t do things by halves when it comes to gifts… After all, when you love, you don’t count!

Love it or hate it, we can at least acknowledge that Kylie Jenner’s rise has been meteoric these last years. Forgotten, the little girl jealous of the idea of ​​seeing Kendall Jenner become a model and steal the show. This is his brand Kylie Cosmetics who propelled her to the front of the stage in 2014. Today a billionaire, the youngest of Kim Kardashian (also recently separated from Pete Davidson) is at the head of her own empire.

A wild success, which can also be explained by its number of subscribers: more than 365 million on Instagram, 45 million on TikTok and 12 millions on Youtube. An overexposure that could be distressing in the eyes of some. But since childhood, Kylie Jenner has had the habit of growing up in front of the cameras. On her networks, it is rather with pleasure that she delivers her daily life, to make her subscribers dream. Ideal for starting new trends or even intriguing, as with these pineapple-flavored strawberries. Of course, like her sisters, the businesswoman is not immune to a few pranks.

An extremely rare gift

Internet users were also outraged when she used her private jet for an express trip. And yet, the darling of rapper Travis Scott did not hesitate to once again spread out his luxurious lifestyle on the occasion of his 25th birthday. A birthday celebrated on a yacht in the Bahamas. Her sisters and her mother were of course there, as was her little girl Stormi (4 years old), her best friends and her personal assistant. On the program, an exceptional evening and fireworks to top it all off. Kylie Jenner did not fail to immortalize this moment by posting a video of the evening on her TikTok account.

But the highlight of the show was undoubtedly the gift from her mother, Kris Jenner. The head of the family offered him a Hermès Birkin bag, worth… 100,000 dollars! According to our colleagues from DailyMailthere would only exist three copies of this bag in the world (it all depends on the color). An extremely rare accessory, and for which Kylie Jenner is thrilled. Today, his collection of prestigious bags is estimated at one million dollars.