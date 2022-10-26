Kylie Jenner: this romantic gesture from Travis Scott amazes the Web!

Travis Scott is very caring towards Kylie Jenner. He has just made a gesture that has touched the Web. We tell you everything!

Since becoming a father for the second time, Travis Scott has been more and more caring towards Kylie Jenner. He has just made a gesture that has touched the Web. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner: finally happy with Travis Scott

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott never ceases to amaze. Even before she became pregnant with her second child, her fans thought she had ended her relationship with the singer for good.

But their baby boy changed everything! When they learned of his arrival, they finally decided to give themselves another chance. Since then, they spin the perfect love.

And they don’t stop showing it on social media. The reality TV star: Kylie is doing great and is happy to be back after having her baby. She feels relieved that she can once again feel comfortable leaving the house and returning to some kind of normalcy. »

According to rumors, they would even prepare their marriage. Of the fans discovered clues. Like a wedding registry that appeared on Scully & Scully, a luxury home decor site.

Subsequently, Kim Kardashian shared a selfie on her Instagram account. She, her sister Khloé and a few friends wore black. But Kylie Jenner stood in the corner, dressed in white. Her community is sure of it, she has already said ‘yes’ to the father of her children.

ELE! Kylie Jenner publicou um TikTok ao som de ‘Wake Up’, mostrando has surprised that Travis Scott preparedou para ela, em celebração ao seu aniversário. Assim como all os anos, Travis encheu a casa de Kylie com decorações e ramos de flores. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DuE9HeUWPl — Portal Trylie (@tryliebrasil) August 13, 2022

A very romantic gesture

Kylie Jenner therefore lives her best moments with Travis Scott. The reality star even celebrated her birthday on a luxury yacht with her friends and family members.

And her darling Travis Scott did everything to please her. He surprised her with a grand romantic gesture for her 25th birthday. Guess the rapper filled his Hidden Hills mansion with huge bouquets of flowers.

Eh yes ! You hear well! In a video recorded by Magic Moments by Austin Farwell, we can see hundreds of pink, red and white petals.

Kylie Jenner did not fail to share the video. She added a caption with teary-eyed face emoji and a butterfly.

The video got a lot of love on social media. We must believe that she therefore aroused emotion and a lot of love. We can read in the comments: “oh it’s so beautiful”, “what a beautiful gift”, “it’s beautiful, happy birthday”

Kim Kardashian also congratulated her sister : ” So beautiful “. MEven Khloe Kardashian, did not fail to compliment her sister. She also poked fun at the flowers she sent: ” Oh my God! “Well, excuse my tiny flowers that I sent”.

The young mother has everything to be happy. Her fans are also very happy to see her so radiant. Let’s hope she announces her wedding very soon!