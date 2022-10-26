Kylie Jenner: this very expensive gift from her mother…

Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, turns 25 on August 10, 2022. Her birthday was an opportunity for her mother, Kris Jenner, to give her a gift at an extraordinary price.

Birthdays don’t pass never unnoticed among the Kardashian-Jenners. On August 10, 2022, the youngest of Jenner sistersKylie Jenner, has celebrated its 25th anniversary with great fanfare. The 25-year-old reality star invited her family members on a yacht to celebrate his birthday. The evening was particularly fascinating for Kylie Jenner. Indeed, in addition to the yacht, a fireworks show, an XXL birthday cake and sensual photo shoots were on the program. But all of that pales in comparison to the luxurious gift Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner got received from Kris Jennerhis mother, 66 years old.

According to Pure Peoplethe gift that Kylie Jenner received from her mother, Kris Jenner, isworth $100,000 ! Not only Travis Scott’s girlfriend got a birthday celebrated aboard a yacht in the Bahamasbut Kylie Jenner was also entitled to a most luxurious and rare gift. This is an accessory that many women dream of having: a Hermès Birkin handbag. The bag the mum of Stormi Webster, 4, and Wolf Webster, 6 months, received as a gift from her mother is so precious and expensive because it is extremely rare.

Kylie Jenner: Another luxurious handbag in Kim Kardashian’s sister’s impressive collection

According to the DailyMail, Hermès Birkin handbag estimated at $100,000 by Kylie Jenner only exists in three copies. Stormi’s mom, 4, is far from her first prestigious accessory. In effect, Pure People indicates that this prestigious accessory will now be part of its enormous collection of bags ofworth $1 million. “Every year, you surprise me with your wisdom, the protection of your loved ones and the generosity of your heart. You are so special and unique. You have so much love and happiness in your love I pray for this forever“, wrote his half-sister Kim Kardashian to celebrate him a happy birthday.