Kylie Jenner: Travis Scott unveils their ultra-luxurious gym!

Kylie Jenner has the means. And when she loves, she doesn’t count. Check out the luxurious gym she owns with her partner, Travis Scott. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Nothing is too good for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s life is like a dream. Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian clan, has a colossal fortune from the top of her 25 years.

And she knows how to take advantage of it! Stormi’s mother and the one who is still called “Wolf”, is at the head of a real empire like his famous sister, Kim Kardashian.

The creator of the Kylie Skin Set brand earns crazy sums with her products. Her status as an influencer also allows her to lead the high life (but also more modest moments) with his companion Travis Scott.

Private jets, dream cars, luxury villas… The fortune of the beauty seems to allow her to realize all the follies. Recently, she acquired with her companion, a sumptuous mansion for the sum of s36 million dollars.

And to decorate it, the couple refused nothing. The companion of Kylie Jenner notably revealed the awesome gym that the two lovebirds have at home.

And it is worth the detour! Equipped with several devices, this one even has a weight bench signed… Christian Dior. Eh yes ! It must be said that the pretty brunette loves sport.

Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Bruce Jenner, a former decathlon specialist! You can not make that up ! So it’s no wonder she wants the best for herself in order to maintain her dream figure.

The fans in any case were amazed by this truly luxurious gym. “I’m dying for a Christian Dior bench lol. Luxury brands really do it all” wrote a fan on Reddit.

The couple singled out for their not very green lifestyle!

But other Internet users were more critical. “If I had that much money, I would buy better designed gym equipment from companies that specialize in it”someone said.

And these are not the only criticisms that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can wipe about their lifestyle. The two stars are also by environmentalists on Instagram.

The one who remained friends with Jordyn Woods, was recently pinned down by fans concerned about the environment. While the debate on global warming rages, the billionaire is criticized for traveling in a private jet.

It’s a recent photo that set fire to the powder. In this photo posted on Instagram, we can see the pretty brunette and her darling appear on the tarmac of an airport, surrounded by jets.

“Do you want to take yours or mine”, can we read in the caption of this photo. It was enough to trigger a controversy.

“Too much flaunting of your wealth while others are barely surviving” , commented an exasperated internet user. Not sure that despite this, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are changing anything in their habits!