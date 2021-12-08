Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W Magazine: photos that make you suspicious

After several speculations regarding a possible flashback in addition to the second pregnancy, another piece of the puzzle joins the rest, in the case Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott. In fact, the couple, after declaring to separate in 2019, did not further investigate the issue, arguing that the closeness between them would remain, both for the strong feeling that had linked them from the beginning, but also to raise their child in the best possible way. Flocks.

Today, following sightings together and a second pregnancy, many think the couple is officially back together, yet some doubts remain. It would not be the first time that one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters tried to conceive with the partner with whom she had the first child. In the past both Khloe and Kourtney had declared their desire for motherhood, and that if the thought became a reality they would choose the father of their previous children again, so as to keep the family together and not take over difficult legislative problems.

The second hypothesis is that supported by Lynn Hirschberg, author of the article, written in the latest issue of W Magazine, which would feature the entire Webster family on the cover this month. An issue taken prior to the Astroworld tragedy and that precisely for this reason canceled before a possible publication. Unfortunately though, despite the magazine attempting to prevent disclosure in every way someone has published the cover photographs and released some information on the matter, such as those of the journalist’s thoughts on the couple.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W Magazine: convict was the photo shoot

In the famous published shots we can see Kylie and Travis intent on posing for a photo shoot in true Sixties style, in attitudes that are sometimes even intimate. Images that insinuate a feeling that is still alive between the two, but directly refuted by Lynn: “Travis and Kylie seemed at ease under the covers, but even if they will soon have two children, they are not a couple, they weren’t even in the last two years. They are the emblem of the modern family! ”. A thesis that, as mentioned above, is also espoused by Kylie’s sisters and which at the moment seems to be the best solution for the latter.