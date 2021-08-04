Kylie Jenner turns 23, but this wasn’t her lucky year: here’s why

The last year has certainly not been among the luckiest for Kylie Jenner who turns 23 on August 10th. In the last twelve months, in fact, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has left with Travis Scott, her partner for two years and father of her daughter Stormi, has seen her primacy as the youngest self-made bilionaire questioned by the same magazine, Forbes, which had recognized it (and who accused her of having inflated estimates on her assets for years) , and now hasn’t lost even the distinction of the highest paid star for sponsored posts on Instagram according to HopperHQ’s analysis. In short, a year of transition for Kylie, who, however, is preparing to start again by announcing a new collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner for her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line that is generating a very high expectation online waiting for the commercial launch. No wonder: Kylie is in fact at the head of an economic empire and has been walking the red carpet since she was a child. It must not be easy to grow up in such a particular family context, in the midst of sisters and half-sisters who have made beauty and appear their beliefs and with an Olympic champion father who decides to change sex practically on live TV. And in fact, leafing through this gallery and reviewing the images of the little girl of the house, Kylie looks like the fairy tale of the ugly duckling who becomes a swan. Protagonist of the family reality show “Walking with the Kardashians” since the age of 10, Kylie lives the ungrateful years of adolescence in the spotlight and flashes of the paparazzi. Luckily she has her older sister Kendall (now a very famous supermodel) who shares those moments with her. And so between maxi bangs and unlikely fuseaux fluo the two try to make a good face to bad game. And they succeed perfectly since within a few years they bloom like flowers. More: in 2015, at only 18 years old, Kylie decided not to want to live only on reflected light and set up a lip cosmetics business, Kylie Cosmetics, capable of selling about 630 million dollars of products in these two abundant years. Considering that the first lipstick had a retail price of $ 29 and that it sold out in less than a minute it is easy to understand the extent of the phenomenon …

