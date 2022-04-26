Kylie Jenner: Tyga confesses to him that Blac Chyna attacked him with a knife!

There’s something new in the Blac Chyna case. Tyga confessed to Kylie Jenner that the latter did indeed wound him with a knife.

Blac Chyna has not finished talking about her with her case. Moreover, Tyga confided in Kylie Jenner on this subject. The rapper confessed to his ex-girlfriend that the accused attacked him with a knife. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner finds herself in court

No need to introduce her, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows Kylie Jenner. Travis Scott’s girlfriend is followed by no less than 332 million followers.

In short, Kendall Jenner’s little sister is a true icon. But, beyond the image it sends back on social networks, the star of the Web worries his fans.

Indeed, many of them worry about the emotional state of the young mother. It must be said that at the moment, the pretty brunette is quite tormented. Besides, there is something.

It seems like the war is well and truly started between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family. Indeed, the star family has decided not to keep their tongues in their mouths.

Thus, a few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian did not not been very kind to the model’s children. But that’s far from everything.

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga confessed that Blac Chyna did, already hurt him with a knife. Faced with these confessions, the pretty brunette has no choice but to go to court to testify. MCE TV tells you more!

Tyga confesses that Blac Chyna attacked him with a knife

Needless to say, this title sends shivers down your spine. But, in the words of rapper Tyga, it seems to be very real.

For a few days, Blac Chyna has been talking about her. Indeed, the 33-year-old woman have a lot of worries right now. And it’s nothing to say.

The mannequin looks fine have a grudge against the Kardashian family. But, the clan is not ready to let it go. Quite the contrary!

So, a few days ago, Blac Chyna violently threatened Kylie Jenner. Following which, Kris Jenner found himself before the Superior Court of Los Angeles to testify.

But, the darling of Travis Scott is far from being the only one to have problems with Blac Chyna. In fact, the model, also has a history with a certain rapper.

The latter is none other than Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. The latter confided that the 33-year-old young woman has already attacked him with a knife.

Faced with such confessions, Kylie Jenner had to speak in court. Stormi’s mother testified Monday that Blac Chyna allegedly cut her ex-boyfriend with a knife.

According to her, Tyga ended up with a nice scar on his arm. To which, Blac Chyna’s lawyer asked him to show the jury how long the scar had been on his own arm.

One thing is certain, the confessions of Tyga and Kylie Jenner do not help the case of Blac Chyna. Quite the contrary! The 33-year-old model will therefore have to keep fighting to prove his innocence. The least we can say is that it is not guaranteed.

Photo credit :

THEREALSPW/Splash News/ABACA

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA