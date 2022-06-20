Kylie Jenner unveils a rare photo of her son for Father’s Day, Internet users delighted

A little over four months after the birth of her second child, Kylie Jenner keeps her child away from social networks, she who has never revealed her face to her subscribers. On his Instagram page, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the star posted an adorable snapshot of his son, snuggled up in the arms of his father, rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has always done things her way, and it seems to work quite well for him. While she was expecting her very first child, the 24-year-old star preferred not to formalize her pregnancy, preferring to wait for the birth of her baby before revealing the secret to her fans. In a sublime video titled “To our daughter“, Kylie Jenner had shared with her fans all the images of her pregnancyof his baby shower at the birth of her daughter, Stormi, born of her love affair with rapper Travis Scott. A real upheaval in the life of the young mother, who repeated the experience four years later, giving birth to her second child.

This time, the star had decided to confirm her pregnancy before the birth of her son, to the delight of her approximately 350 million subscribers on Instagram. On February 2, 2022, the day of her daughter’s 4th birthday, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, initially named Wolf. A very original first name which ultimately failed to convince Kylie and Travis, when the reality TV star and businesswoman announced immediately that their son was no longer called Wolf.

Since then, radio silence concerning the first name of their second child. Two months ago, in the columns of Entertainment Weekly, the mother of two children had agreed to slip a few words on the subject, she who has never revealed the face of her child. “We have some solid options, but we haven’t changed it yet. Before changing it officially, I want to be sure“, she had declared.

A lovely family photo

On the occasion of Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 19, Kylie Jenner decided to make a nice gift to the father of her children, but also to her subscribers, by sharing an adorable snapshot of Travis Scott, lying in a bed with their baby boy in their arms, and a peacefully sleeping Stormi by his side.

A photo that delighted its subscribers, evidenced by the comments left by its fans. “This is the cutest picture ever“, “This photo is perfect because it is natural and true“, “If that’s not the life of a father, I don’t know what is!“, could we read. Kylie Jenner, who is obviously not yet ready to reveal the face of her son, took care to put a small heart on the photo to cover the features of the child.

To see the photo of Kylie Jenner, click here