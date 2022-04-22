Kylie Jenner violently threatened by her worst enemy Blac Chyna!

According to information from TMZ, Blac Chyna violently threatened Kylie Jenner after she went out with Tyga.

This Friday, April 22, Kris Jenner was in front of the Superior Court of Los Angeles. In order to testify to the threats made by Blac Chyna towards her daughter Kylie Jenner. The mother of Kim Kardashian, Khloé, or even Kylie, made astonishing revelations.

Kris Jenner criticized

It remains to be seen whether the statements made by the latter will lead to a wave of criticism. Because yes, for the past few days, the mother of the Kardashian clan has not been unanimous. Why will you tell us? Simply because of his show.

Indeed, in the Incredible family Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s mother angered netizens. In particular because of his speech with regard to his driver. Following this, Internet users did not hesitate to give their opinion.

“I don’t like the way Kris talks to her driver in Episode 2. I see her differently than her now” . Let one of them know. While others pointed to the fact that Kris Jenner looked down on the social classes below his own.

“These people already have difficult lives, it costs nothing to be nice” . Another fan points out. Before adding: “It says a lot about the type of person you are. You treat them like servants, not like humans” .

In short, Kylie Jenner’s mother greatly annoyed the Web. But when it comes to Stormi and Wolf’s mother, she also intrigued internet users. Blame it on his sanity which worries more and more.

Since her delivery, fans of the pretty brunette find her sad. This is why they did not fail to express their concern about Travis Scott’s darling. And the latest case in which she finds herself involved is not going to fix anything.

Kylie Jenner vs Blac Chyna

Indeed, for the past few days, a case has shaken the Kardashian clan. Since Blac Chyna would have threatened Kylie Jenner with death. Following this, Kris Jenner found himself before the Superior Court of Los Angeles to testify.

Kylie Jenner’s mother does not seem to have wanted to say things. To protect his family. Since Blac Chyna is Rob Kardashian’s ex with whom he had a child. To protect her boy, Kris did not want to reveal anything.

Proof of this is with his statement when Blac Chyna’s lawyer asked if she had threatened Kylie Jenner, Kris then replied: ” I do not remember “ . On the other hand, the lawyer returned to the testimony of the mother of the Kardashian clan.

When she made a statement assuring that Blac Chyna was threatening her daughter. “I think that’s what Kylie and Tyga told me. I never reported the threat to the police. I had kept the threat in-house to protect my family” .

It remains to be seen what the Court will decide. Will this one condemn Blac Chyna for the threats made to Kylie Jenner. Or will Kris Jenner’s words help to alleviate the situation?