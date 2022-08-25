Kylie Jenner wears a plunging white dress and holds Stormi’s hand at the Kylie Cosmetics party

Image Credit: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster enjoyed a mom-daughter night out, as they headed to the Kylie Cosmetics party, announcing new brand Ulta Beauty, on Wednesday, August 24. It was a very sweet moment as Kylie, 25, held her daughter’s hand as she made her way to the party. Stormi, 4, looked adorable as she showed off she had the same fashion as her mum.

Kylie wore an all-white outfit for the occasion. She wore an unbuttoned long-sleeved top with a skirt, under a matching corset. She also matched her dress with white high heels and a big pair of sunglasses as she headed into the celebration.

As Stormi walked alongside her mother, she wore a silver off-the-shoulder dress and white sneakers. She carried a cute little matching handbag and wore a pair of white sneakers. Like her mom, she wore a pair of thin, black sunglasses.

Kylie and Stormi have been spending a lot of time bonding lately. Similar to the Kylie Cosmetics party, the reality star and her daughter held hands as they arrived at her sister’s house by Kendall 818 Tequila party a week before the launch of its brand.

Hot Items Currently trendy now Blake Lively shares rare bikini photo on sexy day at the pool with hubby Ryan Reynolds ‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Reaches Season 17 Finale After Tense Results Nick Cannon is expecting baby No 10 with model Brittany Bell as he awaits the birth of his 9th child

The mother and daughter duo have also been making some cute videos together in recent months. Kylie filmed a selfie of her and Stormi in a car in lip sync with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s hit the tune “Mamacita” in mid-August. It was a very sweet moment, and Kylie captioned the moment by calling her daughter her “best frienddd.” While on a trip to the UK, Kylie also shared a vlog-style TikTok of a shopping spree she and Stormi took to Harrod’s in London. After looking at some Kylie cosmetics, she also showed off some of the sections her daughter was able to shop in at the iconic mall, and she jokingly called her a “spoiled girl.”