Kylie Jenner wears an outfit adorned with gloves: photo

Kylie Jenner feels manageable! The reality star recently stepped out in London wearing a daring Comme des Garçons look.

The The Kardashians star, 24, was pictured leaving Claridges Hotel on Thursday, August 4, in a pink Barbie top — from the fashion house’s 2007 collection — which was adorned with 3D gloves on the chest. Jenner teamed the skintight number with a coordinating miniskirt that featured hands hugging her waist. The California native completed the look with a black mini bag and PVC pointy heels. For her glam, Jenner rocked a sleek ponytail and soft pink eye makeup.

The Kylie’s life alum was in England to see Kylie Cosmetics at Harrods. “Stopped by @Harrods today with Goosey Girl to see @KylieCosmetics & @Kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!!!! Thanks for having us,” Jenner captioned an Instagram carousel that included photos of her visit with her daughter Stormi. Stormi, 4, looked equally fashionable for the outing, sporting a leather halter top, baggy jeans and trainers. (Jenner announced that Kylie Cosmetics will be available at Harrods in June.)

Stormi received a warm welcome at Harrods, with the department store shelving a variety of luxury items including Dior handbags and toys for the little one. “Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to go shopping. Isn’t that the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” Jenner said in a video shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Jenner has been busy at work with her beauty brand lately. On Wednesday, August 3, she visited her Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, Italy.

“In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever,” the Kylie Skin founder captioned a photo slideshow via Instagram. In the snaps, the beauty mogul wears a white lab coat while inspecting and weighing a variety of colorful and shimmering products.

After launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, Jenner decided to sell 51% of her business to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason I sold half of my business was to have this great infrastructure to go global,” the businesswoman revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, released in July 2021.

The line also got a makeover, rebranding as both clean and vegan, which Jenner shared was “really important.”

“I learned so much, so much more than I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” she said. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all of those things are really important to me now. I just had to be really proud of everything I post.

