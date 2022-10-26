Kylie Jenner wears white crop top and leather jacket: Photo – Hollywood Life

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner wears white crop top and leather jacket

Kylie Jenner attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 1, 2022.
Kylie Jenner turns heads as she arrives at the Loewe Spring Summer collection show in Paris. 30 September 2022
Kylie Jenner left her fans drooling over a sizzling mirror selfie once again. The billionaire, 25, took to Instagram on October 24 and shared a smoldering photo as the KUWTK The star wore a white crop top with matching briefs and a dark leather jacket. Kylie’s sexy snap came just two days later Travis Scott31, has seemingly shut down cheating rumors with her alleged ex, Rojean Kar.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked stunning as usual as she showed off her ‘new favorite lip combo’. The reality star swept her signature dark locks into a loose bun with a soft streak of bangs to compliment her face. She paired her bold red lip with a smoky matte eye and long dark lashes. Kylie completed her casual look with some chunky silver rings and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

The Kylie Jenner snap came just days after Travis Scott appeared to shut down cheating rumors

Kylie’s sultry snapshot comes just two days after Travis appeared to denounce rumors that he hung out with the Instagram model while dating Kylie. It all started when Rojean posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 that showed her hanging out on Travis’ production set, while the rapper was seen in the background, by The shadow room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis seemingly referenced the accusations, however, without naming names, claimed he “doesn’t know” the “uninvited person” on his set.

Shortly after Travis shared the post, Rojean responded in a video message and said, “Okay what we’re not gonna do is lie to me,” per The shadow room. Rojean went on to say that the hip hop entertainer has “definitely been” with her and “everyone” has seen him with her. She later posted screenshots of alleged texts between her and Travis, also shared by The shadow room.

As we previously reported, although Rojean and Travis first met in 2013, it wasn’t until 2019 that the pair posted snaps of similar locations that fans began to speculate. something was going on, especially considering it was around the time. Kylie and Travis broke up for the first time. At the time, Rojean spoke out and denied any romantic relationship between her and the musician.

