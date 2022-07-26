Kylie Jenner Weighs in on Controversial Instagram Update: ‘Stop’

Kylie Jenner has shown her disapproval of Instagram’s new update, potentially dealing a major blow to the photo-sharing platform, and inspiring others to follow.

The influencer and reality TV star has 360 million followers on Instagram and is a trailblazer who influences millions of social media users. So his criticisms might prompt Instagram to take notice.

The platform faced backlash over its recent update which sees it look like TikTok, a video-sharing platform, and pushed more reels and fewer posts.

Jenner and her older sister Kim Kardashian, who has 326 million followers on the platform, posted a message that read, “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”

The message continued: “(Stop trying to be tiktok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends). Sincerely, everyone. »

A Change.org petition started by influencer and photographer Tati Bruening attached to the post currently has over 130,000 signatures.

“REPORT THE CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES!” reads the petition.

“There’s no need to over complicate it, we just want to see when our friends post, the beauty of Instagram was that it was INSTANT. At the dawn of the app, we all lived in the moment, seeing our best moments in real time. »

He adds, “STOP TRYING TO BE TIKTOK! »

Jenner’s previous criticism of Snapchat in 2018 sent shares of parent company Snap down 7%, causing its market value to plummet $1.3 billion in one week.

The 24-year-old’s post to Instagram has prompted legions of other users to call for updates and urge the platform to return to its old format via the Change.org petition.

Newsweek asked Instagram for comment.

What is Instagram’s controversial new update?

Instagram is owned by Meta, aka Facebook, and recent changes to the platform have seen it start to closely resemble TikTok.

The introduction of Reel, roughly a clone of TikTok videos, was a big step up from the classic Instagram format.

Now, the most recent updates have seen the introduction of a full screen effect on videos along with the news that almost all new videos posted will automatically become Reels.

According to Instagram: “Because Reels provides a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we also bring the full-screen experience to your video posts. »

For users of the platform, many Reels are just recycled clips posted on TikTok.

The company has made it clear that still images are no longer the platform’s primary focus, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently posting, “Photos are still an important part of Instagram and we’re working on ways to improve the way they are displayed. also in a full-screen stream. »

Aside from the Reels debacle, Instagram users are complaining that they no longer see their friends’ content appear on their feeds.

This is due to changes to the algorithm which now pushes more “recommended” posts into our feeds, which are usually from high profile accounts or viral video creators, rather than photos posted by our real friends.

Instagram manager Adam Mosseri recently said in a statement on the updates: “We use a variety of algorithms, classifiers and processes, each with their own purpose. We want to make the most of your time, and we believe using technology to personalize your experience is the best way to do that. »

It now remains to be seen whether Jenner’s resistance to the changes will see Instagram take notice or cause a mass exodus from the platform.