Kylie Jenner: Weight, fatigue, baby blues… Without a filter after giving birth, she tells everything!

They have money, beautiful houses, (almost) perfect families and impressive dressing rooms: the Kardashian-Jenner sisters often suggest that they have a dream life in their superb villas… but Kylie Jenner has showed this week that this was not the case! The youngest of the clan, at 24, revealed to her subscribers that she was currently trying to lose her well-hung pregnancy pounds, like all young mothers.

Since her delivery on February 2 of a little boy (whose first name she is still looking for), Kylie Jenner has indeed lost 18 kilos out of the 27 she took during the previous 9 months and is trying to lose the last ones, she who, like her sisters, is famous for her body with ideal curves. Privileging “walking and pilates“, as she wrote on Instagram, she reveals that she decided to take her time, just trying to eat healthy and be patient.

Four years ago, during her first pregnancy, she had also gained quite a few kilos, all of which have since been lost but which she did not dare to talk about at the time. This time, she gives a fairly strong testimony, which adds to what she had explained about her psychological state the day after her second childbirth.

“I just want to tell all new moms that postpartum isn’t that easy. It is not simple at all, it is even extremely difficult. This second experience, for me, was even more difficult than for my daughter“, she explained before adding: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually… It’s even crazy“.

A speech that she knows is useful to other women, she who is extremely followed on social networks. “I didn’t want to go back to my normal life without talking about it because I think if new moms go searching on the internet it will seem a little easier and take the pressure off them. But for me it’s really not easy“.

Also the mother of a little Stormi, 4 years old, the young woman is the companion of rapper Travis Scott, with whom she lives a complicated romance, made of ups and downs, but who must support her in this difficult period. Perhaps she also sought advice from her siblings, all parents? In any case, we wish him a quick recovery!