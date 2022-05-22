Kylie Jenner: why is she waiting to marry Travis Scott?

Several relatives of the couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have explained why the two took their time before getting married!

Last February, Kylie Jenner announced to her fans that she had . A little boy who has no official first name and who was born from his union with his darling Travis Scott. Now fans are wondering when they will get married.

Kylie Jenner waits before marrying Travis Scott

Several years ago, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to start a family. Shortly after the formalization of their union, they had an adorable little girl named Stormi.

The latter makes them the greatest happiness. Unfortunately, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are separated shortly after birth. Rumors claimed that the rapper had been unfaithful to his darling.

Others explained that the young woman had left him because he did not want to commit to their life as a couple. On social networks, the reality TV candidate had revealed that the artist had not deceived her.

On the other hand, she never gave the reason for their separation. Years later, the two reunited. Together, they had another baby: a little boy who didn’t.

At least, for now. Several sources claim that Kylie Jenner has finally unveiled Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott. For the moment, the main interested party has not said more.

But now fans are wondering if the mom-of-two is planning on marry Travis Scott. If the two have this project, there’s a reason they haven’t taken the plunge yet.

“There is a lot of money at stake”

According to several sources, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are waiting before getting married because of the money. A person close to the couple gave HollywoodLife more details about the couple’s plans for the future.

The source revealed: “Travis Scott knows that Kylie Jenner’s family would love to see him propose. But it’s not about them. It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t not one to give in to pressure from others” .

The insider also added: “That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like. Marriage is something they have discussed extensively over the years. And something they both absolutely want” .

Kylie Jenner’s relative said: “But this is not a typical situation with typical people. There are lots of money at stake. And it affects every aspect of their lives.” .

Before explaining: “The love is obviously there. But there are many assets to protect on both sides. There are countless variables they need to consider before a marriage can happen” .